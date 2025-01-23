Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

CNN announced on Thursday that it is eliminating about six percent of its workforce — mainly across the network’s traditional television operations — as it aims to expand and prioritize its digital and streaming services as cable viewers continue to cut the cord and the network’s ratings continue to dip.

Roughly 200 employees will be laid off, though the network is looking to add roughly that same number of staffers to its digital side over the next year.

Additionally, the network is reshaping its weekday lineup, which will see Jim Acosta losing his 10 a.m. ET show and is in talks to move to a new role. Acosta’s program will be replaced by The Situation Room with Wolf Blitzer and Pamela Brown, with Blitzer moving from his early-evening slot. Audie Cornish will also be getting her own morning show.

“Our objective is a simple one: to shift CNN’s gravity towards the platforms and products where the audience themselves are shifting and, by doing that, to secure CNN’s future as one of the world’s greatest news organizations,” CNN chief Mark Thompson said in an internal memo.

CNN is laying off hundreds of employees as it looks to reshape itself into a digital-first news organization. ( Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

In an interview with the New York Times, Thompson said that this “is a moment where the digital story feels like an existential question,” adding that if the network does “not follow the audiences to the new platforms with real conviction and scale, our future prospects will not be good.”

In his memo to staff on Thursday morning, while he acknowledged there would be significant short-term job losses across the network, Thompson said that he didn’t “expect total headcount to fall much this year, if at all.” That’s because of a recent $70 million investment corporate parent Warner Bros. Discovery made to help expand CNN’s digital plans, he said.

“Some of that money’s going in product and tech, but a lot is also going into new high-quality journalism and storytelling,” he wrote. “It’s what we stand for. It’s also the heart of every successful digital news strategy.”

The network plans on posting at least 100 new positions for digital roles within the first half of the year and is looking to actively recruit hundreds of more prospective employees in subsequent quarters.

In a staff meeting after the memo was sent out, Thompson reiterated that the hundreds of job cuts were “proportionally a relatively small number,” prompting staffers to savage the CEO for his lack of sensitivity.

“He gave the least inspiring remarks about layoffs that I’ve ever heard,” one CNN employee told The Independent, adding that Thompson’s comments were “just so tone deaf and insensitive to people who are getting cut.”

As for Acosta, it has previously been reported that the host – who remains an outspoken critic of Donald Trump even as the network has softened its overall tone towards the president – was approached by Thompson last week to move his show to the graveyard midnight slot. Acosta would also have the option of moving to Los Angeles, where the show would be produced. While Thompson said the proposal had nothing to do with Acosta’s tone or editorial stance, critics wondered if burying Acosta – who the president despises – in late-night was an effort to curry favor with the new administration.

CNN plans to officially announce the new TV schedule later on Thursday, which will include additional changes and a new hire.

“In the end, this is about CNN being — as it has been in its history — an indispensable way in which many, many millions of people get their news,” Thompson told the Times.

Since taking over as CNN’s chief executive in late 2023, Thompson has made his intentions clear that he wanted the company to pivot more towards digital and streaming to reduce its ongoing reliance on television ad revenue. And with him relentlessly beating the drum of remaking CNN into a digital-first operation, job cuts were long expected to follow.

In fact, he alluded to the post-inauguration layoffs in a town hall meeting last month, saying he didn’t see them as a “simple cost-cutting exercise” but instead he was working to “change CNN” for the “better.” Meanwhile, the job losses are the network’s most severe since former boss Chris Licht announced at the end of 2022 that CNN was slashing hundreds of positions. Thompson also cut roughly 100 jobs last summer when he announced that CNN would soon be debuting a subscription-based digital model, which it unveiled in October.

This is a developing story and will be updated...