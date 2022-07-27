A majority of Democratic and Democratic-leaning voters want the party to nominate someone other than president Joe Biden for the 2024 election, according to a new poll.

The percentage of such voters who don’t want Mr Biden has increased from 51 per cent in January and February to 75 per cent now.

The CNN poll was conducted between 22 July and 24 July by SSRS online among a random national sample of 1,002 adults.

The poll revealed that 24 per cent of Democrats and Democrat-leaning voters said they would like another candidate as they don’t think Mr Biden can win in 2024.

In comparison, in the poll conducted in January and February, only 18 per cent of respondents had expressed such views.

Around 32 per cent of Democrat and Democrat-leaning voters said they would like an alternative candidate because they don’t want Mr Biden to be re-elected. In the earlier poll, only 16 per cent held this view.

While the January-February poll showed 45 per cent wanted Mr Biden as a Democrat nominee, the number dropped to 25 per cent in the current poll.

The latest survey comes amid a severe drop in the president’s approval ratings as the country continues to grapple with inflation.

Earlier this month, Mr Biden misrepresented a poll that showed most Democrats don’t want him to run for office again, arguing that the party does in fact support him in contesting the 2024 election.

“They want me to run,” he said. “That poll showed that 92 per cent of Democrats, if I ran, would vote for me.”

The poll conducted by The New York Times found that at least 64 per cent of Democrats want a new candidate for the next presidential election. According to the poll, 92 per cent of Democrats said they would stick with Mr Biden if the only alternative is former president Donald Trump.

Tuesday’s poll also showed that a larger number of Republicans and Republican-leaning voters do not want Mr Trump to be a nominee in the 2024 elections.

Some 55 per cent said they want someone other than Mr Trump, up from 49 per cent in the January-February poll.