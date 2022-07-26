Former US president Donald Trump called America a “cesspool of crime” in his first remarks in Washington since leaving office.

Speaking at the America First Policy Institute summit, Trump said the country is seeing “blood, death, and suffering on a scale once unthinkable” due to the Democrat efforts to “destroy and dismantle law enforcement.”

Painting his picture of Biden’s America, Trump spoke of “drugged out lunatics” attacking victims at random, and the “dangerously deranged” roaming the streets.

The former president used the platform to call for quick trials and the execution of drug dealers.

