Mystery white powder suspected to be cocaine is found in White House

Substance was reportedly found in the library, prompting brief evacuation for investigation

John Bowden
Washington DC
Tuesday 04 July 2023 16:34
<p>The exterior of the White House in Washington DC</p>

The exterior of the White House in Washington DC

(AFP via Getty Images)

A small amount of white powder which authorities now believe is cocaine was found in the White House on Sunday, according to multiple media reports.

The US Secret Service began an investigation after the substance was discovered Sunday evening, according to The Washington Post. A source familiar told the newspaper that preliminary testing revealed the powder to be cocaine.

Separately, The Daily Mail reported that the powder had been found in the library of the White House — an area frequented by many staffers as well as some tours. A Secret Service spokesperson would not confirm where it had been located when contacted by the Post.

Anthony Guglielmi, the Secret Service’s chief spokesman, told the Post that agents were beginning “an investigation into the cause and manner” of how the powder entered the White House. He added that it was discovered during a routine sweep of the room.

More follows...

