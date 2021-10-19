Colin Powell lambasted Donald Trump and January’s “awful” Capitol riot in his final interview with Bob Woodward, the Watergate scandal reporter.

The former US secretary of state, according to Mr Woodward on Monday, acknowledged that Mr Trump lost last year’s election and that the former US president had tried to “overturn” it.

“Trump refuses to acknowledge that he wasn’t reelected,” Mr Powell told Mr Woodward earlier this year. “He has people who go along with him on that.”

On the subject of the Capitol riot, Mr Powell added that “It was awful. He was going in there to overturn the government.”

The Washington Post published an exercpt from Mr Woodward’s final interview with Mr Powell, the first Black US secretary of state, following news of his death on Monday.

Mr Powell died of Covid complications following a long running illness that weakens the body’s immune system.

He told Mr Woodward in his final interview that he also had Parkinsons as well as multiple myeloma, a cancer of the blood.

“I’ve got multiple myeloma cancer, and I’ve got Parkinson’s disease. But otherwise I’m fine,” Mr Powell reportedly told The Post reporter.

“Don’t feel sorry for me, for God’s sakes! I’m [84] years old.”