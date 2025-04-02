Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

After breaking the record for the longest Senate speech in history, Cory Booker now seems to have broken the internet, with a slew of praise, memes and even TikTok videos commemorating his mammoth achievement.

The New Jersey Democrat took to the Senate floor on Monday evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was “physically able.” The speech lasted a whopping 25 hours and 5 minutes.

Booker’s filibuster speech was hailed as an act of “leadership” by his political contemporaries, but also generated a buzz online, with some marveling at his stamina.

US Senator Cory Booker broke the record for longest Senate speech in history on Tuesday, prompting a slew of memes and songs ( AP )

“Cory Booker still manages to sound more coherent in the 20th hour of his speech than trump in the first minute of any of his speeches!,” one user said.

“When I send you this...just know I got TIME today,” posted another, alongside a picture of the Senator still reading from a script.

“Do you think Cory Booker can make it for 3 years and about 10 months longer?” joked another user, referring to the length of time left in Donald Trump’s second term.

Going into his 23rd straight hour of standing on the floor, Booker’s TikTok live stream had reportedly been “liked” over 175 million times. His performance was later clipped up and turned into a pop remix.

“Now THIS is recession music,” commented one user. “I did not expect him to make history AND a bop,” added another.

One user branded the track genre as “EDM. Economy Dance Music.” “Our generation is so unserious, we could be in a literal apocalypse and there’d be a remix,” wrote another user.

“Ok but I need a 25hr full remix please,” added another.

During the speech, Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor, sparking even more reaction online.

“Get you a partner who supports you like Chris Murphy support Cory Booker,” one wrote, referencing the Connecticut Senator who remained on the floor for the whole filibuster.

Many also posted congratulations online following the conclusion of his remarks, including former Vice President Kamala Harris. “The true measure of a leader is not based on who you beat down but on who you lift up,” she wrote on X.

“For over 24 hours, my friend @CoryBooker stood on the floor of the Senate and lifted up the voices of the American people harmed by the current administration.

“We must continue to fight for the best of who we are as Americans. Thank you, Cory, for your leadership.”