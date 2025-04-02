This is the moment New Jersey Democratic Sen. Cory Booker broke the record for the longest Senate speech in history.

Booker took to the Senate floor on Monday (31 March) evening, saying he would remain there as long as he was “physically able.”

It wasn’t until 25 hours and 5 minutes later that the 55-year-old senator, a former football tight end, finished speaking and limped off the floor.

It set the record for the longest continuous Senate floor speech in the chamber’s history.

Booker was assisted by fellow Democrats who gave him a break from speaking by asking him questions on the Senate floor.