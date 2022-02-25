CPAC news – live: Josh Hawley says Biden ‘emboldened’ Russia in Ukraine by allowing ‘Putin’s pipeline’
Trump claims 10 million illegal immigrants are ‘bum-rushing’ the US
High-profile Republicans are converging in Orlando, Florida for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this week, with former President Donald Trump headlining the event.
The conservative confab attracts a who’s who of GOP luminaries. Typically held just outside of Washington DC, this year’s conference is being held in Orlando, Florida, likely due to its proximity to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach in the “free state”.
High-profile speakers this year include Donald Trump Jr, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen Ted Cruz, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, Nigel Farage, and Rep Jim Jordan.
During his remarks on Thursday evening, Mr Cruz railed against Big Tech and praised crypto.
“Big is bad,” the Texas senator told the crowd. “Across the board. Big government sucks. Big business sucks. Big tech, big Hollywood, big university. Any accumulation of power that is centralised is fundamentally dangerous for individual liberty.”
Ron DeSantis, meanwhile, gave a barnstorming speech to a standing ovation in a clear pitch to be the GOP candidate in 2024 to take on the “Brandon administration”, citing his record with Covid-19 preventing his state becoming a “Faucian dystopia”.
Missouri’s GOP Senator Josh Hawley also slammed the Biden administration, claiming it “emboldened” Vladimir Putin to invade Ukraine by holding off on sanctioning the Nord Stream 2 pipeline until this week.
Jen Psaki reacts to Ted Cruz calling her ‘Peppermint Patty'
During his CPAC remarks on Thursday, Texas Senator Ted Cruz derisively called White House press secretary Jen Psaki “Peppermint Patty,” after the auburn-haired cartoon character from the Peanuts comics.
The Biden administration spox didn’t seem too concerned with the schoolyard dig, however, when asked about it during Thursday’s press briefing.
“I like Peppermint Patty, so I’m not gonna take it too offensively ... I’m a little tougher than that,” she said.
Is Ron DeSantis using CPAC to run for president?
According to the latest Voices column from Holly Baxter, Florida governor Ron DeSantis used the CPAC stage to make a not-so-subtle pitch for himself as a national conservative leader, maybe even a presidential candidate in 2024.
She writes:
What DeSantis offers is a more cerebral-sounding Trumpism. He’s energetic but calm onstage, talking about how “we reject the biomedical security state” rather than ranting on about how UV light can probably cure Covid. He rejected science as much as any other far-right Republican, but he did it by invoking Eisenhower’s farewell speech as president and claiming that what Eisenhower was really doing was warning us all about a future “scientific elite” and “health bureaucrats” who would take away people’s freedoms with their data and their medicine and their objective numbers.
Ron DeSantis just turned into Trump’s worst nightmare while onstage at CPAC
The speech given by DeSantis was at times ridiculous, yet also clearly a pitch for a presidential run in 2024 — and he delivered it convincingly
Josh Hawley says he has no plans to run for president in 2024 after CPAC speech
Despite getting top billing at CPAC, a traditional stepping stone for GOP candidates for the White House, Senator Josh Hawley says he has no presidential plans for 2024.
Speaking with NBC News after his CPAC address, Mr Hawley said, “There is no potential candidacy. I’ve said I’m not planning to run for president.”
Instead, he said he wants to run for Senate again, clearing the field of a potential competitor to Donald Trump’s long-rumoured comeback bid for the White House.
Republicans at CPAC cast blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion – but not on Vladimir Putin
Russian president Vladimir Putin’s invasion of Ukraine could ignite the bloodiest conflict on European soil since the Second World War ended in 1945. But to hear top Republicans at the American Conservative Union’s annual confab tell the story of the last 24 hours, the order to invade was given by the president of the United States.
One by one, in remarks from the Conservative Political Action Conference stage and in comments to The Independent, current and former GOP officeholders credited the assault on Ukraine not to Mr Putin – who announced the invasion in a televised speech around 6am on Thursday in Moscow – but to Mr Biden, despite the American president’s lack of any authority or mechanism to pass orders to Russia’s armed forces.
According to a GOP source who spoke to The Independent on condition of anonymity, model talking points instructing Republican officeholders to blame Mr Biden for the invasion have been distributed though official GOP channels in recent days.
At CPAC, GOP casts blame for Russia’s Ukraine invasion — but not on Putin
Republicans are placing blame for Russia’s invasion of Ukraine on a certain commander in chief – but not the one who gave the order to attack, Andrew Feinberg writes
A very non-CPAC view of Trump: White House spokesperson compares Trump and Putin to pigs
Donald Trump may still be a superhero for the CPAC crowd, but not so for those in the White House. Deputy White House press secretary Andrew Bates called former president Donald Trump and Russian President Vladimir Putin “nauseating, fearful pigs what America stands for”.
Mr Bates’ broadside in a tweet posted on Thursday, came as he shared a HuffPost article that featured quotes from a speech Mr Trump gave on Tuesday night, at Mar-a-Lago praising the Russian leader as “pretty smart” for “taking over a country for $2 worth of sanctions.”
“He’s taking over a country, really a vast, vast location, a great piece of land with a lot of people, just walking right in,” Mr Trump said. Abe Asher has the story for The Independent.
White House spokesperson compares Trump and Putin to pigs
Deputy press secretary Andrew Bates hit out at Trump for praise of Russian president
What are the drinking at CPAC? “We The People” wine
We The People, an “American brand dedicated to Conservative values,” is being served at CPAC.
The brand says it stands for “exceptionalism, free markets, free people, free speech and limited government.”
So if you want a cabernet sauvignon that tastes like Milton Friedman, head on over to CPAC.
Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in meandering CPAC rant
US Senator Ted Cruz called for Americans to be “unruly” and “uncontrollable” in a speech to conservative activists in Florida.
In an address Thursday to the Conservative Political Action Conference (CPAC), an annual gathering of right-wing activists from across the country, the senator from Texas railed against big tech and big government – and, perhaps surprisingly, big business.
“The Chinese communists and Elizabeth Warren both want to control you. Your assets, your savings, your speech, your life, your children, every decision they want to control, and so we need to break up the means of controlling the citizenry,” he said. The Independent’s Richard Hall was there in Orlando to see it live.
Ted Cruz calls for Americans to be ‘unruly’ and ‘uncontrollable’ in CPAC rant
Texas senator says he is ‘bullish on Bitcoin’ during speech at conservative conference
Naturally, Ted Cruz had people chanting, ‘Let’s go Brandon'
It was only a matter of time before the CPAC crowd started chanting, “Let’s go, Brandon,” a meme-ified Republican chant meant to signify “F*** Joe Biden” for reasons explained below.
During his remarks, Senator Ted Cruz even took the prevalence of the chant as a sign that “change is coming.” “Change is coming. It is powerful,” he said. “You wanna know how powerful? Find me one person on planet Earth who doesn’t know what ‘Let’s go, Brandon’ means.” As he left the CPAC stage, the crowd began chanting the slogan.
Why are MAGA supporters chanting ‘Let’s Go Brandon’ to mock Democrats?
Phrase has become a family friendly anti-Biden slogan, after a reporter mis-heard a crowd shouting ‘f**k Joe Biden’
ICYMI: No changes to agenda of GOP conference in light of Russia invading Ukraine, chairman says
American Conservative Union chairman Matt Schlapp has said there will not be any changes to the programme at the group’s annual conference as a result of Russia’s invasion of Ukraine.
In an interview just before the start of the ACU’s annual Conservative Political Action Conference on Thursday, Mr Schlapp told The Independent the conference would go on as planned.
He said the programming for the group’s yearly confab, which is organised around the theme “Awake not Woke”, already has a strong foreign policy focus, with a number of “very prominent” speakers such as former Director of National Intelligence Richard Grinnell, ex-Trump national security adviser Robert O’Brien, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, and other former Trump administration officials. The Independent’s Andrew Feinberg had the story.
CPAC agenda not changing despite Russia invading Ukraine
Schlapp says conference already has a sufficient foreign policy programme because of the ‘very prominent’ ex-Trump administration officials who are set to speak
Meanwhile in MAGAland: Steve Bannon and Erik Prince celebrate Russia for being anti-LGBT
As many on the American right defend Vladimir Putin’s actions in Ukraine or seek to blame his invasion on Joe Biden, two figures in the right-wing firmament have celebrated Mr Putin’s government for its homophobia and transphobia.
On his War Room podcast, former Trump aide Steve Bannon hosted private security maven Erik Prince, the Blackwater founder who has previously been accused of dubious contacts with Russian entities including private mercenary firms. The two of them were discussing the Russian government’s behaviour when their conversation strayed into the subject of “wokeness”.
“Putin ain’t woke,” Mr Bannon declared. “He’s anti-woke.”
“The Russian people still know which bathroom to use,” Mr Prince said.
Mr Bannon riffed on the theme: “How many genders are there in Russia?”
The Independent’s Andrew Naughtie has more.
Steve Bannon and Erik Prince celebrate Russia for being anti-LGBT
Right-wing fixation on trans rights meshes well with extreme anti-LGBT bent of Russian government
