CPAC news – live: Ted Cruz pumps up Trump at Mar-a-Lago as GOP descends on Florida for conservative confab

Follow the latest CPAC news live

Thursday 24 February 2022 08:50
Trump claims 10 million illegal immigrants are ‘bum-rushing’ the US

High-profile Republicans are converging in Orlando, Florida for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this week, with former President Donald Trump headlining the event.

The conservative confab attracts a who’s who of GOP luminaries. Typically held just outside of Washington DC, this year’s conference is being held in Orlando, Florida, likely due to its proximity to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.

High-profile speakers this year include Donald Trump Jr, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen Ted Cruz, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, Nigel Farage, and Rep Jim Jordan.

Mr Cruz was in Florida on Wednesday visiting Mr Trump and predicting a “red wave” of Republican victories in the fall.

The conference gets underway on Thursday morning, with early breakout sessions focusing on school board battles, social media and a panel titled “Don Lemon is a dinosaur: The new way to get your news”.

1645691961

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 08:39
1645691720

Good morning

Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of CPAC. Follow us for updates as the conference opens.

Andrew Naughtie24 February 2022 08:35

