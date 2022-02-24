CPAC news – live: Ted Cruz pumps up Trump at Mar-a-Lago as GOP descends on Florida for conservative confab
Follow the latest CPAC news live
Trump claims 10 million illegal immigrants are ‘bum-rushing’ the US
High-profile Republicans are converging in Orlando, Florida for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this week, with former President Donald Trump headlining the event.
The conservative confab attracts a who’s who of GOP luminaries. Typically held just outside of Washington DC, this year’s conference is being held in Orlando, Florida, likely due to its proximity to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach.
High-profile speakers this year include Donald Trump Jr, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen Ted Cruz, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, Nigel Farage, and Rep Jim Jordan.
Mr Cruz was in Florida on Wednesday visiting Mr Trump and predicting a “red wave” of Republican victories in the fall.
The conference gets underway on Thursday morning, with early breakout sessions focusing on school board battles, social media and a panel titled “Don Lemon is a dinosaur: The new way to get your news”.
What to expect at CPAC
CPAC is one of the most important moments in the right-wing calendar, a chance for Republicans to throw red meat to their base and attract attention as rising stars while those further to the right put pressure on the party to embrace a more extreme style of politics.
Joe Sommerlad has this explainer on what’s happening at the 2022 conference.
Everything we know about CPAC 2022
Annual Republican summit being held in Orlando, Florida, from 24-27 February, with Donald Trump again delivering its keynote speech
Good morning
Welcome to The Independent’s coverage of CPAC. Follow us for updates as the conference opens.
