Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

If the audience of CPAC 2023 was evidence of one thing, it was the increasingly rightward tilt of both the American Conservative Union which hosts the event, as well as the broader GOP activist base.

What could have been a massive “big tent” gathering of DC Republicans and their nationwide grassroots allies instead appeared to be more of a muted affair held to celebrate the glory of Donald Trump and his dominant but still incomplete segment of the Republican Party.

The split was evident in the crowd sizes at the event on Friday, when many big-name speakers including Nikki Haley, Mike Pompeo, Donald Trump Jr., and others were slated to speak. All of the above spoke to half-empty ballrooms which struggled to reach the same tenor and excitement of your average Trump rally.

A sparse crowd for Donald Trump Jr’s speech. (Andrew Feinberg/The Independent)

One reporter who attempted to get a manual crowd estimate at the address of Mike Pompeo, former Secretary of State and likely 2024 candidate, reported that he was angrily dismissed by CPAC event staff.

The size of the crowd was even mocked by America’s most noted white nationalist, Nick Fuentes, who made a brief scene on Thursday when he was kicked out of CPAC by event staff and the Gaylord hotel itself by management. Mr Fuentes would later go on to reveal that he posed for a picture with MyPillow CEO Mike Lindell before being removed.

The scene at CPAC. (Andrew Feinberg/The Independent)

“This is crazy. Totally empty room for Don Jr,” the avowed racist wrote on his Telegram platform.

The sparse attendance was roundly mocked on Twitter by detractors of the former president, including a 2020 DNC delegate, Victor Shi.