Criticism of Joe Biden’s administration, the Chinese surveillance balloon, attacks on transgender Americans and “wokeness” are proving to be recurrent themes at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, a four-day gathering for right-wing activists and Republican officials from across the US.

Donald Trump – who released a song with January 6 defendants as the conference hosts a panel with several people who were convicted for their roles in the riots – will headline the event on Saturday.

But on Friday, the conference heard from far-right members of Congress Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who announced legislation to make it a felony to perform “anything to do with gender-affirming care” as she launched into remarks labelled “pure transphobia” by critics. She also incited the crowd to boo Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.

Donald Trump Jr assailed stroke survivor and recently elected Democratic Senator John Fetterman as a “vegetable,” while presidential contender Nikki Haley claimed that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands down.”