CPAC 2023 – live: Don Jr attacks Fetterman as Trump releases song with January 6 defendants
Right-wing conference CPAC promises speeches from GOP figures inclduing Trump as panelists and speakers return to familiar grievances, attacks and conspiracy theories
Criticism of Joe Biden’s administration, the Chinese surveillance balloon, attacks on transgender Americans and “wokeness” are proving to be recurrent themes at this year’s Conservative Political Action Conference, or CPAC, a four-day gathering for right-wing activists and Republican officials from across the US.
Donald Trump – who released a song with January 6 defendants as the conference hosts a panel with several people who were convicted for their roles in the riots – will headline the event on Saturday.
But on Friday, the conference heard from far-right members of Congress Matt Gaetz and Marjorie Taylor Greene, who announced legislation to make it a felony to perform “anything to do with gender-affirming care” as she launched into remarks labelled “pure transphobia” by critics. She also incited the crowd to boo Ukraine president Volodymyr Zelensky.
Donald Trump Jr assailed stroke survivor and recently elected Democratic Senator John Fetterman as a “vegetable,” while presidential contender Nikki Haley claimed that “wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic, hands down.”
Trump wants to open a contest to building 10 ‘freedom cities' on federal land
A vast majority of American land owned by the federal government is administered by agencies under the Department of Interior, most of which is used for conservation efforts, wildlife preservation and national parks.
Trump, a real estate developer whose business empire has been criminally prosecuted, wants to build “freedom cities” on government-owned land.
In a video released by his campaign, he said he plans to open a contest for proposals to build 10 such cities on federal lands and “reignite American imagination.”
“But today, our country has lost its boldness. Under my leadership, we will get it back in a very big way,” he said in the video. “If you look at just three years ago, what we were doing was unthinkable, how good it was, how great it was for our country. Our objective will be a quantum leap in the American standard of living.”
His campaign asserts that the cities would roughly be the size of Washington DC and could be built using less than one tenth of one percent of the hundreds of million of acres of “empty” government land. The campaign noted that would not include national parks.
Nick Fuentes posed with Mike Lindell at CPAC before he was kicked out
White nationalist and virulent antisemite Nick Fuentes took a photograph with election-denying conspiracy theorist and pillow salesman Mike Lindell before he was kicked out, according to a photo on his Telegram account.
In the photo, Lindell flashes a smile and a thumbs up next to Fuentes, who is wearing black sunglasses and raising a fist.
Trump and the ‘J6 Prison Choir’ release a song together as Capitol riot defendants get a platform at CPAC
Donald Trump has repeatedly praised the mob that stormed the halls of Congress, fuelled by the former president’s baseless narrative that the 2020 election was stolen from him.
He has vowed to issue mass pardons for Capitol riot defendants, and now he has joined them on a song released on streaming platforms.
A group of defendants naming themselves “J6 Prison Choir” released a track titled “Justice for All” that features their rendition of the national anthem while the former president recites the Pledge of Allegiance.
Mr Trump recorded his portion at Mar-a-Lago, while the J6 Prison Choir recorded their vocals by prison phone, according to Forbes, which first reported the track.
Meanwhile, a CPAC panel titled “True Stories of January 6: The Prosecuted Speak” provided a platform to a group of people who joined the Capitol riots.
CPAC’s main ballroom appears mostly empty during high-profile remarks
The ballroom at CPAC – where the stars of the conference have been addressing what is one of the largest and most closely watched stages in right-wing politics – has been mostly empty over the last two days
The crowd for Mike Pompeo appeared smaller than the press box.
A sparsely occupied room stared back at Kimberly Guilfyole during her remarks.
String of Republican heavyweights have skipped the right-wing conference in suburban Washington DC
Pompeo tells CPAC to steer clear of ‘celebrity leaders’ who ‘refuse to acknowledge reality’
Without mentioning Trump, Mike Pompeo told the CPAC audience to avoid “celebrity leaders” with “fragile egos” who ignore reality, accusing “the left” of embracing those officials.
“We can’t become the left, following celebrity leaders with their own brand of identity politics. Those with fragile egos who refuse to acknowledge reality,” he said.
He also told the crowd to face the reality that Republicans “lost three elections in a row” and lost the popular vote in seven of the eight last elections, which Trump refuses to ackowledge.
Trump secretary of state Mike Pompeo takes the stage at CPAC
Former secretary of state during the Trump administration Mike Pompeo entered the half-full ballroom at CPAC with some relatively sobering reality to the supportive crowd in front of him: Republicans “lost three elections in a row” and lost the popular vote in seven of the eight last elections.
Earlier on Friday, Kimberly Guilfoyle falsely claimed that the 2020 election was “stolen” from Trump. Nobody in the crowd appeared to push back against Pompeo.
Nikki Haley goes after Biden administration, ‘wokeness’ and ‘socialist’ Democrats
2024 contender Nikki Haley said the thrust of her presidential campaign is her attempt to “stop America’s downward spiral towards socialism” with an agenda to make America “strong and proud not weak and woke.”
“The Democratic party is now a socialist party,” she said, pointing to Bernie Sanders, who is not Democrat, and Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez, who has overwhelmingly won election to her New York district three times.
She condemned the Biden administration with a false claim that troops are forced to take “gender pronoun classes”; US military policy provides instruction for respecting trans service members.
“That disgusts me,” Ms Haley said.
“This woke self-loathing has swept our country,” she added. “Wokeness is a virus more dangerous than any pandemic hands down.”
2024 GOP presidential candidate Nikki Haley takes the stage at CPAC
Nikki Haley, the former governor of South Carolina and a 2024 candidate for the Republican nomination for president, is taking the stage at CPAC, where panelists and speakers appear resolutely devoted to Trump and his Make America Great Again agenda.
Don Jr attacks John Fetterman at CPAC: ‘Pennsylvania managed to elect a vegetable’
Donald Trump Jr targeted Pennsylvania Democratic Senator John Fetterman in his remarks at CPAC, accusing the state’s voters of electing a “vegetable” after he was hospitalised with a stroke before entering office.
Fetterman defeated his father’s propped-up celebrity TV doctor Mehmet Oz in November elections.
CPAC booted Nick Fuentes because ‘hateful racist rhetoric’ not welcome at conference despite ongoing anti-trans comments
White nationalist, virulent antisemite and Kate West campaign booster Nick Fuentes was kicked out of CPAC on Thursday, a decision confirmed by CPAC chief Matt Schlapp in a statement on Friday morning.
Schlapp said that Fuentes’s “hateful, racist rhetoric and actions are not consistent” with CPAC’s mission.
Meanwhile, speaker after speaker at the right-wing conference in Maryland joked about trans people and expressed their support for stripping healthcare and support for trans youth.
He said CPAC is “concerned about the rise in antisemitic rhetoric (or Jew hatred) in our country and around the globe”.
On his Telegram account, Fuentes announced he would also be postponing a fourth edition of his competing America First Political Action Conference, which in previous years hosted far-right members of Congress Paul Gosar and Marjorie Taylor Greene.
“Our venue for the rally got cancelled and they bounced us from the hotel,” he wrote. “This is a big part of why I postponed AFPAC IV— we get no play here in DC.”
In response to Schlapp’s statemen, he wrote that “CPAC is reserved for sexual gropers and groomers, not groypers,” referring to Fuentes’ far-right Christian nationalist group.
