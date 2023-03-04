Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Inside Washington email {{ #verifyErrors }} {{ message }} {{ /verifyErrors }} {{ ^verifyErrors }} Something went wrong. Please try again later {{ /verifyErrors }}

Ronald Reagan’s son has said that the former president would be “embarrassed” for the GOP because of Kari Lake, the 2022 nominee for governor in Arizona who lost to Democrat Katie Hobbs.

Michael Reagan was adopted by Mr Reagan and his first wife Jane Wyman.

“My father would be embarrassed for the Republican Party knowing the Kari Lake is speaking at the Ronald Reagan Dinner tonite @CPAC #embarrassing. Put Lake on the Ticket in 24 would be guarantee win for Biden,” he tweeted on Friday night.

While speaking at CPAC on Friday night, Kari Lake repeated her baseless claims that the 2020 elections were stolen from her and Mr Trump.

“There’s no hiding it. There’s no sugarcoating it. They stole that election. The entire world saw that crime was committed in broad daylight on November 8. They sabotaged Election Day,” she said.

Ms Lake lost to Ms Hobbs, who took office earlier this year, by a narrow margin of 50.3 per cent to 49.7 per cent.

Ms Lake also compared Hillary Clinton, 75, to George Soros, 92.

“I’m not trying to be mean here,” Ms Lake said. “Has anybody noticed that she’s looking more and more like George Soros?” “I know they think alike, but they’re starting to look alike – it’s like an old married couple, they’re starting to look alike.”

She went on to say, according to the Daily Mail, “we stand with our patriots, past and present, with George Washington, we stand with JFK, Ronald Reagan, Steve Bannon, [and] we stand with Donald J Trump,”

The Anti-Defamation League wrote in a blog post in 2020 that conspiracy theories about Mr Soros are a “gateway to antisemitism”.

Referencing the American Revolution, Ms Lake also said the US was founded after a fight between “globalists vs the colonists” and that “we still have that DNA from our founding fathers”.

She claimed that President Joe Biden has “blood on his hands for this young generation” because of the situation at the border and that Mr Trump could have created a peace deal between Ukraine and Russia in “24 hours”.

Ms Lake, a former TV anchor, lauded Mr Trump for being a “bull in a China shop” and said that there’s a fight between “globalists vs we the people,” according to the Washington Examiner.

Speaking at the Ronald Reagan Dinner at CPAC, she said “Donald Trump not only warned us about it, he started to dismantle that entrenched globalist machine”.

“That man was a bull in a China shop. And I missed that man so much. That’s exactly what we need right now,” she said.

Ms Lake went on to say that God told her “you’re going to do something special some day” which is why she was put “in the center of all of this with my fighting spirit” as God did with the Founding Fathers.

“What we’re facing right now is no different than what they faced back then,” she said.

Mr Reagan added later on Friday night: “If Trump wins the nomination he won’t win the general. It doesn’t mean I won’t vote for him it just means we need a new leader of the Party. Also, CPAC is so far right they have met the left.”