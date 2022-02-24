CPAC news – live: DeSantis says ‘Florida has defeated Fauciism’ to standing ovation as 2024 rumours mount
Trump claims 10 million illegal immigrants are ‘bum-rushing’ the US
High-profile Republicans are converging in Orlando, Florida for the annual Conservative Political Action Conference this week, with former President Donald Trump headlining the event.
The conservative confab attracts a who’s who of GOP luminaries. Typically held just outside of Washington DC, this year’s conference is being held in Orlando, Florida, likely due to its proximity to the former president’s Mar-a-Lago residence in Palm Beach in the “free state”.
High-profile speakers this year include Donald Trump Jr, former Secretary of State Mike Pompeo, Sen Ted Cruz, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis, Nigel Farage, and Rep Jim Jordan.
Mr Cruz was in Florida on Wednesday visiting Mr Trump and predicting a “red wave” of Republican victories in the fall.
The conference got underway on Thursday morning, with early breakout sessions focusing on school board battles, social media and a panel titled “Don Lemon is a dinosaur: The new way to get your news”.
Ron DeSantis gave a barnstorming speech to a standing ovation in a clear pitch to be the GOP candidate in 2024 to take on the “Brandon administration”, citing his record with Covid-19 preventing his state becoming a “Faucian dystopia”.
“In 2022 the American people will retake Congress and will retire Nancy Pelosi,” says Ms Guilfoyle, saying they will send Speaker Pelosi back to San Francisco so she can “ruin” it some more.
Step two she says is reclaiming the White House and returning President Trump to the Oval Office.
“I am confident that if we are lucky enough to have President Trump make that sacrifice, he will defeat Joe Biden for the second time!”
Ms Guilfoyle ends call with a call to “Fight! Fight!” and “The Silent Majority is silent no more!...”
She finishes with a resounding: “Make America Great Again!”
“Woke leftists are working overtime to strip us of our freedoms... Every major social media platform banned President Trump last year... No one is safe.”
“Twitter and Facebook are not the be all and end all. We have other platforms now...”
Ms Guilfoyle then plugs former President Trump’s Truth Social platform.
“We do not apologise for putting America first,” she says.
“Someone needs to tell him, you’re wearing the ‘America first’ jersey, not the ‘Russia first’ jersey, not the ‘China first’ jersey.”
Kimberly Guilfoyle takes to the stage
Kimberly Guilfoyle is now speaking.
The theme of her speech is “President Trump was right”.
Ms Guilfoyle, who dates Mr Trump’s oldest son Don Jr, says what is happening in Ukraine is because of the weakness of the Biden administration and would not have happened under Trump’s leadership.
“We are at the risk of losing freedom and respect... and fear that people had from other countries about this country being strong,” Ms Guilfoyle says.
She blames the “rigged election” for all of the US’s current problems, referring to the current president as “Bare shelves Biden”.
“Forget Miley Cyrus, the real wrecking ball is Joe Biden,” she says referring to the 2013 hit.
“There is no substitute for courage,” DeSantis says, encouraging the crowd to stand up to “the Brandon administration”.
He closes his speech to a standing ovation.
There was no mention of the situation in Ukraine.
“Had Florida not led the way [with Covid-19] this country could look like Canada or Australia,” DeSantis says.
Australia Covid Deaths: 5,062 Population: 25.7 million
Canada Covid Deaths: 36,213 Population: 38 million Florida Covid Deaths: 68,955 Population: 21.48 million
DeSantis says that he is in the process of getting money from the legislature so that if Biden dumps illegal aliens from the southern border, he will reroute them to Delaware and send some to DC and Hollywood as well.
