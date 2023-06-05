Argentine judge dismisses long-running corruption case against vice president

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

A judge in Argentina on Monday dismissed a long-running money laundering case against Vice President Cristina Fernández de Kirchner, after prosecutors and state agencies said there was no evidence she was involved in a crime.

Federal Judge Sebastian Casanello ruled that Fernández de Kirchner be removed from what had come to be known as the “K money” case because it involved alleged kickbacks and money laundering on behalf of the Kirchner family by businessman Lázaro Báez.

Prosecutor Guillermo Marijuan said late last month there was no evidence that Fernández de Kirchner, a former president (2007-2015), was involved in the corruption for which Báez has been sentenced to 10 years in prison.

Báez was close associate of both Fernández de Kirchner and her late husband and predecessor, Nestor Kirchner, who was president from 2003-2007. The case began with allegations that Báez was paid for public works contracts that were never completed and that he then laundered that money on behalf of Kirchner and his wife.

Argentina’s tax agency and anti-money laundering agency also agreed that Fernández de Kirchner, who remains politically powerful, should be removed from the case dating back to 2013.

“Without an accusation, there is no possibility of a criminal process,” Casanello wrote in his three-page resolution.

Marijuan had said that while it is clear that there was a “close and direct personal relationship” between Báez and the vice president, that does not mean she was involved in the money laundering of an estimated 65 million dollars that led to Báez’s conviction.

Báez was the owner of Austral Construcciones, one of the main companies favored with public works contracts during the tenure of Fernández de Kirchner’s administration as well as that of her late husband.

In an interview late last month, Marijuan said that he didn’t find any “proof that links Cristina Fernández to this case.”

In December of last year, another court sentenced Fernández to six years in prison in a separate case for fraudulent administration, which included a lifetime ban on holding public office. That conviction can still be appealed and reviewed by higher courts, a process that could take years, and she remains immune from arrest in the meantime.