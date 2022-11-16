Security appear to prevent crowd leaving Trump’s 2024 announcement speech early
Video shows some people trying to leave but allegedly being stopped by security
As former president Donald Trump announced his third bid for presidency on Tuesday, a crowd of people who were trying to leave the event were seen being stopped by security.
A video shared by an ABC News reporter showed the crowd at Mr Trump’s announcement event on Tuesday evening at Mar-a-Lago, Palm Beach, Florida mansion.
The video showed some people trying to leave but coming back after allegedly being stopped by security.
ABC News reporter Olivia Rubin tweeted: “A crowd has formed by the exit of the ballroom as some try to leave Trump’s announcement speech before he has finished…. But security won’t let them.”
The Independent has reached out to Mr Trump’s office for comment on the video.
Mr Trump ended weeks of speculation by announcing his candidacy for the 2024 contest.
“America’s comeback starts right now,” he said.
“In order to make America great and glorious again I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”
Mr Trump is being probed in three separate criminal investigations into his conduct.
This includes two federal cases and one state-level grand jury probe in Fulton County, Georgia, centred around his push to overturn the election he lost two years ago.
Mr Trump won his first run for presidency in 2016 and was defeated by Joe Biden in 2020.
He said that after his exit from office in January 2021 the US had become “a nation in decline” and “a failing nation” that could only be rescued by returning him to power.
