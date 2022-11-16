Trump 2024 – live: Fox News cuts away from presidential announcement as low-energy speech gets poor reception
Ex-president’s onetime favourite network offers lukewarm reaction to long-trailed declaration
Donald Trump launches 2024 presidential campaign
Fox News and other networks last night cut away from the live feed of Donald Trump’s long-expected 2024 presidential campaign announcement, part of a generally poor reaction to the uncharacteristically low-energy address.
The twice-impeached former president declared that “America’s comeback starts now”, but appeared noticeably downcast as he made his announcement under the shadow of a disappointing midterm election result for which he is being blamed.
More Republicans than ever are calling for their party to move on from Mr Trump after the promised “red wave” failed to materialise, leaving them with a thin House majority while Democrats still control the Senate.
Mr Trump will likely face an uphill struggle to win over moderate Republicans and independents going forward as other GOP presidential hopefuls step forward, particularly Florida Governor Ron DeSantis, who did not attend last night’s address.
Mr Trump’s former Vice President Mike Pence, who is considering a campaign of his own, told ABC this week that “We’ll have better choices in the future.”
Ivanka Trump says she ‘does not plan to be involved in politics’ as she skips father’s 2024 announcement
After former president Donald Trump announced his candidacy for the 2024 elections, his daughter Ivanka said she planned to support her father “outside the political arena”.
Ms Trump, who skipped her father’s announcement, said in a statement to Fox News: “I love my father very much. This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children and the private life we are creating as a family. I do not plan to be involved in politics.
“While I will always love and support my father, going forward I will do so outside the political arena. I am grateful to have had the honor of serving the American people and will always be proud of many of our administration’s accomplishments.”
Read the full story by Sravasti Dasgupta here:
Ivanka Trump says she ‘does not plan to be involved in politics’
‘This time around, I am choosing to prioritize my young children’
ICYMI: Which of Donald Trump’s family members attended his campaign launch?
Donald Trump stood up once again before his friends, fans and followers to announce a second presidential run at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
But only some of the former president’s family members appared to be there with him – including some members who have disputed his election conspiracy theories.
Io Dodds reports:
Ivanka and Don Jr skip 2024 announcement as Donald Trump calls up son Eric
Not all of the former president’s family members were able or willing to make it to his long-awaited speech at Mar-a-Lago
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech: ‘What are you watching?’
Senator Lindsey Graham was mocked for his effusive praise for Donald Trump‘s speech after the former president confirmed his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising address at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
The twice-impeached former president, who tried to overturn the results of the 2020 election, filed his paperwork with the Federal Election Commission establishing his candidacy to run for the office for the third time.
In a speech laden with lies, the 76-year-old Republican leader said: “In order to make America great again, I am tonight announcing my candidacy for president of the United States.”
Read the full story by Alisha Rahaman Sarkar here:
Lindsey Graham ridiculed for effusive praise for Trump’s 2024 speech
Trump announces his 2024 White House bid in an unsurprising speech
Facebook tells fact-checkers to stop checking Trump after announcement
Facebook’s fact-checkers will reportedly need to stop fact-checking Donald Trump following the announcement that he is running for president.
CNN, which obtained the company memo, said that it said: “Some of you have reached out seeking guidance regarding fact-checking political speech in anticipation of a potential candidacy announcement from former President Trump.”
The memo noted that “political speech is ineligible for fact-checking. This includes the words a politician says as well as photo, video, or other content that is clearly labelled as created by the politician or their campaign”.
Trump is a modern Galileo whose ‘crackpot’ ideas turn out to be true, his lawyers claim in Twitter ban case
A new legal filing by Donald Trump’s team in the battle against social media giants has compared the former president to Italian astronomer Galileo Galilei.
In the 96-page filing submitted to the San Francisco’s 9th Circuit Court of Appeals on Monday, Mr Trump’s legal team accused Twitter as well as the government of wanting to “suppress opinions and information about matters that Americans consider of vital interest”.
The brief likened Mr Trump to the astronomer Galileo, who was persecuted by the Catholic Church and was branded a heretic for saying the Earth revolves around the sun.
Read the full story by Shweta Sharma here:
Trump is modern Galileo whose ‘crackpot’ ideas turn out to be true, his lawyers claim
‘Most people once believed these to be crackpot ideas. But crackpot ideas sometimes turn out to be true’
ICYMI: Trump admits Republicans underperformed in midterm elections
Former president Donald Trump admitted that Republicans underperformed during last week’s midterm elections when they failed to win many key races or take back the Senate majority.
The former president made the remarks during the announcement of his third presidential campaign in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his home at Mar-a-Lago.
Mr Trump highlighted that the Republican Party was projected to win back the majority in the House of Representatives and that candidates he endorsed will head to Congress.
Read the full story by Eric Garcia here:
‘Much of this blame is correct’: Trump admits Republicans underperformed in midterms
Many of the former president’s preferred candidates lost key races
Who is Trump’s running mate? Key questions after Trump’s 2024 announcement
After months of teasing a third campaign for the presidency, Donald Trump is now officially seeking an Oval Office comeback.
Mr Trump’s entry into the 2024 Republican presidential primary just one week after a disastrous result in the 2022 midterm elections is no surprise to anyone who has paid attention to his public appearances over the last two years.
The twice-impeached ex-president never stopped holding his signature campaign rallies, and has never stopped raising funds for his Save America political action committee (but won’t have access to those funds as a presidential candidate).
Read the full story by Andrew Feinberg here:
Who is Trump’s running mate? Key questions after Trump’s 2024 announcement
Here are the key questions raised by Trump’s comeback bid
Ivanka and Don Jr skip 2024 announcement as Donald Trump calls up son Eric
Donald Trump stood up once again before his friends, fans and followers to announce a second presidential run at Mar-a-Lago on Tuesday night.
But only some of the former president’s family members appared to be there with him – including some members who have disputed his election conspiracy theories.
Mr Trump’s wife Melania was front and centre, arm-in-arm with her husband as he shook hands with the front ranks of the audience before his speech.
Read the full story by Io Dodds here:
Ivanka and Don Jr skip 2024 announcement as Donald Trump calls up son Eric
Not all of the former president’s family members were able or willing to make it to his long-awaited speech at Mar-a-Lago
Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
Former president Donald Trump announced his third run for the White House in as many election cycles on Tuesday evening at his Mar-a-Lago home in Palm Beach, Florida.
The former president has told extensive and numerous lies throughout both his existence as a fixture in the New York City tabloids, a presidential contender and then as an occupier of the White House. He continued that tradition on Tuesday evening even as he had a more pallid and restrained delivery than his usual mode of communications at raucuous rallies.
Eric Garcia underlines five major lies that he peddled during his presidential announcement here:
Four big lies that Trump told during his 2024 presidential announcement
The former president’s loose relationship with the truth continues
Can Trump run for president in 2024?
Donald Trump made history in becoming the first president in US history to be impeached twice by the House of Representatives.
But while losing to Joe Biden in November 2020 may have dented the one-term president’s pride and fuelled 18-months of lies about rigged ballot boxes, Mr Trump has now confirmed he will run again for the White House in 2024.
The former president announced his 2024 plans at on Tuesday at his Mar-a-Lago estate in Florida.
Mr Trump has not stopped fundraising since moving from Washington DC to Florida, amassing a war chest of well over $100m with which he can help boost Republicans who backed his “Big Lie” to defeat those in the GOP who did not.
So what, if anything, could hinder him from returning to office? Read the full story by Graeme Massie, Gustaf Kilander here:
Can Trump run for president in 2024?
How old will Donald Trump be in 2024?
