The US’s top gas pipeline has resumed ‘normal operations’ after a six-day shut down caused by a cyber attack led to panic gas buying amid fears of shortages.

The Colonial Pipeline, which carries fuel from refineries on the Gulf Coast to New Jersey and supplies nearly half the East Coast’s gasoline and diesel, reported on Saturday that its system had returned to “normal operations”.

In a post on Twitter the company said: “Since this incident began, we have been clear that our focus was on the safe and efficient restoration of service to our pipeline system.”

It launched a restart of the system on Wednesday after the attack by ransomware, as reported by CNN, but the system has been slow to resume normal service.

The FBI launched an investigation into the ransomware attack and said in a statement that they believed that a hacker group called DarkSide, believed to be based in eastern Europe, was responsible.

Colonial Pipeline initially claimed it would not pay a ransom but Bloomberg reported that the company supposedly met a $5million extortion fee in difficult to trace cryptocurrency.

The shutdown last week caused widespread panic buying and hoarding in the Southeast of the US.

The Colonial Pipeline carries the 100million gallons of fuel every day from New Jersey to Texas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Alabama, Tennessee, Georgia, the Carolinas, Virginia, Maryland, D.C., Delaware, Pennsylvania and New Jersey.

It is responsible for 45% of fuel used on the East Coast.

The shut down caused gas shortages with prices reaching as $6.99 per gallon in Virginia this week.

When President Joe Biden was questioned on the company’s alleged ransom payment, he said: “I have no comment on that.”

But he did warn gas companies not to attempt to price gouge in the face of a shortage.

He said on Thursdsy: “Do not ... Do not try to take advantage of consumers during this time. Nobody should be using this situation for financial gain. That’s what the hackers were trying to do. That’s what they are. Not us. That’s not who we are.”

Reports of price gouging circulated in states most impacted by the closure of the 5,500-mile Colonial Pipeline and Mr Biden encouraged residents who experienced any price gouging at the pump to report the station to state and federal agencies.

Mr Biden said there was no indication that the Russian government was involved in the attack, based on the FBI’s assessment, but he has put pressure on the country to address the ransomware attack.

“We do not believe the Russian government was involved in this attack, but we do have strong reason to believe that the criminals who did the attack were living in Russia, that’s where it came from,” the president said, adding that his administration has been in contact with Moscow “about the imperative for responsible countries to take decisive action against these ransomware networks.”

DarkSide was among several criminal gangs responsible for costing Western nations tens of billions of dollars in the last three years.