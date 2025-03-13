Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Dave Weldon, the former congressman who had his nomination to head the Centers for Disease Control yanked away by the White House Wednesday, blamed “Big Pharma” for influencing two Republican senators to vote “no” on his nomination.

Weldon, 71, was slated to appear before the Senate health committee for his confirmation hearing, but 12 hours earlier, was informed he did not have enough votes to make it out of committee. The Trump team told him they were withdrawing his nomination.

Weldon, a physician who has espoused skepticism about the safety of widely used vaccines, blamed Republican Senators Susan Collins of Maine and Bill Cassidy of Louisiana for his failed bid – theorizing both were voting against him to appease “Big Pharma.”

“Many people feel big Pharma actually feared me more than they feared [Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr.] because of my credibility and my knowledge of science and medicine,” Weldon said in a four-page letter provided to The Independent.

“So, if they had to live with Bobby for four years, they were definitely not going to have both him and me and presumably put serious pressure on Collins and Cassidy,” he added.

open image in gallery Dave Weldon, a physician and former congressman, theorized that ‘Big Pharma’ put pressure on two Republicans to vote ‘no’ on his confirmation to lead the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention ( Copyright 2024 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. )

Weldon said in a meeting with Collins’s office this week that her staff were “hostile” and accused him of being “antivax.” He said he tried to dispel those concerns by reminding them he has administered hundreds of vaccines every year to patients.

“For some reason the Collins staff suddenly couldn’t get over that no matter what I said back,” Weldon said.

The Independent has asked Collins’ office for comment.

Weldon also claimed that Cassidy, someone he said he thought was his friend, claimed he was “antivax” and requested for his nomination to be withdrawn. Cassidy’s office declined to comment.

open image in gallery Secretary of Health and Human Services Robert F. Kennedy Jr. and Weldon share views about vaccine safety and rollout ( AP )

Weldon and Kennedy, friends for more than 20 years, share views about vaccines. While both men dispute accusations they are “anti-vax,” both have also made statements against widely used vaccines and raised questions about federal regulations.

While serving as a representative of Florida in Congress, Weldon had raised concerns about the CDC controlling vaccines, believing they have a conflict of interest tied to “Big Pharma.”

He particularly raised questions about the use of the measles, mumps and rubella vaccine – a highly effective childhood vaccine that prevents severe illness.

In his lengthy letter, Weldon said had he been confirmed to head the CDC, he could have done research “to figure out why some kids have a bad reaction to the MMR.”

“Clearly, big Pharma didn’t want me in the CDC investigating any of this,” Weldon said.

Weldon spent a considerable amount of time in his letter justifying his skepticism of the vaccine, in part by praising a widely-known disproven study published by disgraced physician Andrew Wakefield, which falsely tied vaccines to autism in children.