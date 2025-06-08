DNC chair unloads on David Hogg in Zoom call: ‘It’s really frustrating’

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

Democratic Party chair Ken Martin said Sunday that he wasn’t stepping down from the job after Politico obtained audio of a meeting at which Martin expressed doubts about his ability and willingness to unify the party.

In the audio recording, Martin lays the blame on the party’s continued infighting at the feet of one of his youngest colleagues, March for our Lives co-founder David Hogg, and claimed that Hogg had “destroyed” his ability to lead the party out of an electoral abyss it found itself in after 2024.

“I don’t think you intended this, but you essentially destroyed any chance I have to show the leadership that I need to. So it’s really frustrating,” Martin told Hogg on the Zoom call, according to Politico, after stating:“No one knows who the hell I am, right?”

“I’m trying to get my sea legs underneath of me and actually develop any amount of credibility so I can go out there and raise the money and do the job I need to to put ourselves in a position to win,” claimed the chair on the call.

On the same Zoom, Martin would go on to make a frank admission: that he’d faced his first doubts about his desire to hold his job any longer.

open image in gallery DNC chair Ken Martin at a rally in January ( Getty )

“I’ll be very honest with you, for the first time in my 100 days on this job … the other night I said to myself for the first time, I don’t know if I wanna do this anymore,” said Martin on the May 15 call.

The Independent reached out to the Democratic National Committee for comment.

A spokesperson for the party released a statement from Martin to Politico, in which Martin said he was “not going anywhere.”

“I took this job to fight Republicans, not Democrats,” said the chair, according to Politico. “As I said when I was elected, our fight is not within the Democratic Party, our fight is and has to be solely focused on Donald Trump and the disastrous Republican agenda. That’s the work that I will continue to do every day.”

Martin’s gripes are at least somewhat grounded in reality. The relatively unknown Minnesota Democrat-Farmer-Labor party chair was selected to lead the party after 2024 over several other candidates including at least one with arguably better name recognition: Ben Wikler of neighboring Wisconsin’s Democratic Party. Since his election, Martin has not been timid from news cameras but has still struggled to step out of the shadow of Hogg, whose activism in the wake of the Parkland school shooting propelled him to national prominence long before Martin.

Hogg, as well, continues to generate headlines — further complicating Martin’s position. The brash, young DNC vice chair vowed earlier this year to support primary challenges against the party’s graying electeds in Congress, drawing immediate and visceral anger from the party’s chastened yet still powerful establishment.

open image in gallery DNC vice chair David Hogg has vowed to primary older elected Democrats who he says aren't meeting the moment ( Getty )

Hogg and Martin personally clashed over this issue, and have apparently not reached an amicable compromise.

There’s also the issue of the party’s overall brand, which is in tatters after the 2024 election. A botched campaign season saw former President Joe Biden, wracked by physical and mental decline, run for re-election until the summer, well past any viable point for his party to hold a primary to select his replacement. He then was unceremoniously jettisoned from the Democratic ticket in favor of his former running mate, Kamala Harris, after he appeared lost and confused onstage during a debate with Donald Trump — who’d go on to win the general election.

Biden freezes mid-answer during presidential election debate

Martin and others face questions about why those closest to Biden, including Martin’s predecessor, insisted for months (years, even) that Biden’s decline was a right-wing conspiracy and a result of journalists ginning up a fake story. Harris’s defeat in 2024 also saw the party fail to make gains in the House while losing multiple seats in the Senate, ending a Democratic Senate majority.