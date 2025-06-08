Trump-Musk feud live updates: President threatens Tesla boss with ‘serious consequences’ if he funds Democrats
Donald Trump says Elon Musk was ‘very disrespectful’ to the ‘office of the president’
President Donald Trump has said that he has “no intention” of speaking to Elon Musk following their public blowup over the Republican spending package up for debate in Congress.
“I’m too busy doing other things,” Trump told NBC News on Saturday. “I have no intention of speaking to him.”
“I think it’s a very bad thing, because he’s very disrespectful. You could not disrespect the office of the president,” he added.
Trump also said that Musk will face “serious consequences” if he chooses to use his significant wealth to fund Democrats. Musk’s opposition to the spending bill could lead the billionaire to fund challengers to Republicans who voted for it.
“If he does, he’ll have to pay the consequences for that,” Trump told NBC News.
This comes after Musk deleted his tweet in which he claimed that Trump is in “the Epstein Files.”
Musk initially shared the post on Thursday as the spat between him and the president exploded. The billionaire also suggested that Trump should be impeached.
“The Epstein Files” is a phrase used to describe information that U.S. authorities hold on the disgraced financier and pedophile Jeffrey Epstein.
Yemen's al-Qaida branch leader threatens Trump, Musk and others
Jon Gambrell writes:
The leader of al-Qaida's Yemen branch has threatened both U.S. President Donald Trump and billionaire Elon Musk over the Israel-Hamas war in the Gaza Strip in his first video message since taking over the group last year.
The half-hour video message by Saad bin Atef al-Awlaki, which spread online early Saturday via supporters of al-Qaida in the Arabian Peninsula, also included calls for lone-wolf militants to assassinate leaders in Egypt, Jordan, and the Gulf Arab states over the war, which has decimated Gaza.
Read more:
Yemen's al-Qaida branch leader threatens Trump, Musk and others
Musk was Trump’s tweeter-in-chief. Now he’s using X against him
James Liddell and Alicja Hagopian write:
Elon Musk’s X profile is like a window into his psyche: an inescapable stream of consciousness where impulsive tweets reveal his unfiltered thoughts and shifting moods.
Musk harnessed his social media platform to propel Donald Trump to the White House, feeding anti-Democrat content and election conspiracy theories to his followers. Now Musk is turning that same platform – home to nearly 600 million monthly users – against him.
After posting earlier in the week that Trump’s signature budget policy was a “disgusting abomination” that will “drive America into debt slavery”, the billionaire is openly taunting Trump on X, even calling for his impeachment.
Read more:
Musk was Trump’s tweeter-in-chief. Now he’s using X against him
WATCH: JD Vance breaks his silence on Trump and Musk feud after seeing Elon’s Epstein tweet
VOICES: Why Trump’s second state visit to the UK may never happen...
Jon Sopel writes:
Whatever accusations that detractors could level at Sir Keir Starmer, the words show pony, flashy or flamboyant wouldn’t be among them. He hates the performative in politics and isn’t much interested in the flummery that goes with high office.
However, there has been one notable occasion when he did go in for some carefully rehearsed and orchestrated theatricality. It was when he sat down with Donald Trump in the Oval Office; the world’s press was there to record the occasion. He reached into the inside pocket of his suit jacket and produced a letter with the red royal seal on the envelope – and handed it to a beaming Donald Trump.
Read more:
Why Trump’s state visit to the UK may never happen...
Stephen King puts the Trump and Musk feud into perspective with one scathing question
Greg Evans writes:
The acclaimed author Stephen King has issued a blistering critique of the ongoing feud between US president Donald Trump and his former ally, Elon Musk.
This week, the two former allies bitterly fell out with each sharing strong accusations against the other on social media.
Musk, who infamously invested millions into Trump’s campaign and quickly dubbed himself “first buddy,” became the head of the Department of Government Efficiency. The department was tasked with slashing the federal budget. However, Musk soon found himself ousted from the president’s inner circle after clashing with Trump over his proposed spending bill.
Read more:
Stephen King puts the Trump and Musk feud into perspective with scathing takedown
Donald Trump arrives at a UFC event shortly after sending the National Guard to crush anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles
Shortly after the White House issued a statement confirming that it was deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to break up the anti-ICE protests in Los Angeles, President Donald Trump made an appearance at UFC 316 in Newark, New Jersey.
WATCH: Trump defends decision to bring Kilmar Abrego Garcia back to US to face charges
Republicans call for an end to Trump-Musk feud: ‘I hope it doesn’t distract us’
Seung Min Kim and Chris Megerian write:
As the Republican Party anticipates potential fallout from Donald Trump's public dispute with Elon Musk, prominent lawmakers and conservative voices are calling for reconciliation, wary of the repercussions of a sustained conflict.
The animosity between the two figures could pose challenges for the Republican agenda, particularly concerning tax and border spending legislation championed by Trump but criticised by Musk.
Read more:
Republicans call for an end to Trump-Musk feud over fears for party’s future
White House confirms Trump is sending 2,000 National Guard troops to Los Angeles to squash anti-ICE protests
White House Press Secretary Karoline Leavitt confirmed that President Donald Trump is deploying National Guard troops to Los Angeles to arrest anti-ICE demonstrators.
Her full statement appears below:
“In recent days, violent mobs have attacked ICE Officers and Federal Law Enforcement Agents carrying out basic deportation operations in Los Angeles, California. These operations are essential to halting and reversing the invasion of illegal criminals into the United States. In the wake of this violence, California’s feckless Democrat leaders have completely abdicated their responsibility to protect their citizens. That is why President Trump has signed a Presidential Memorandum deploying 2,000 National Guardsmen to address the lawlessness that has been allowed to fester. The Trump Administration has a zero tolerance policy for criminal behavior and violence, especially when that violence is aimed at law enforcement officers trying to do their jobs. These criminals will be arrested and swiftly brought to justice. The Commander-in-Chief will ensure the laws of the United States are executed fully and completely.”
Trump threatens to use the federal government to "solve the problem" of anti-ICE protests in California
Donald Trump broke his silence on the ongoing protests in Los Angeles against ICE agents who carried out a massive raid in the city this weekend.
The president threatened to use the power of the federal government to “solve the problem” in the city if Governor Gavin Newsom and LA Mayor Karen Bass “can’t do their jobs.”
