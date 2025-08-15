DC police will share information on anyone officers encounter with ICE agents

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

U.S. Attorney General Pam Bondi has moved to rescind new guidelines issued by D.C. Police Chief Pamela Smith to enable greater collaboration between local police and ICE agents as part of President Donald Trump’s urban crime crackdown.

On Thursday, an executive order from Smith said Metropolitan Police Department officers could assist ICE’s crackdown on undocumented migrants by “sharing information about persons not in MPD custody” and “providing transportation for federal immigration agency employees and detained subjects.”

However, it also stated that members “shall not make any inquiry through any database solely for the purpose of inquiring about an individual’s immigration status” and “shall not arrest individuals based solely on federal immigration warrants or detainers as long as there is no additional crime warrant or underlying offense for which the individual is subject to arrest.”

open image in gallery Attorney General Pam Bondi has assumed control of policing in Washington, D.C., after President Donald Trump moved to federalize law enforcement on Monday ( AP )

Bondi – who was handed ultimate responsibility for the MPD after Trump invoked Section 740 of the Home Rule Act on Monday to federalize D.C. law enforcement – has now moved to remove those instructions, clearing the way for officers to help ICE by searching databases and carrying out arrests after all.

However, a letter sent to Smith from District of Columbia Attorney General Brian Schwalb, posted to social media by D.C. Mayor Muriel Bowser on Thursday evening, argued that Bondi’s directives were not consistent with federal law.

“It is my opinion that the Bondi Order is unlawful, and that you are not legally obligated to follow it,” Schwalb told Smith, adding that police officers in the capital “must” continue to follow her orders “and not the order of any official not appointed by the mayor.”

Bondi also moved on Thursday to clear out the city’s homeless encampments and appoint Drug Enforcement Administration chief Terry Cole as D.C.’s new “emergency police commissioner.”

The upheaval comes after Trump took over D.C. law enforcement while insisting the nation’s capital city is overrun by violent street crime – despite the official statistics suggesting offenses are actually at a 30-year low. His opponents calling the move a “distraction” tactic.

open image in gallery Federal agents on patrol in D.C. on Thursday evening ( Reuters )

The National Guard, alongside agents from the FBI, DEA, and Homeland Security, were dispatched to the streets of Washington to patrol its historic landmarks, including the Washington Monument and Lincoln Memorial.

Their presence has not been entirely welcomed, however, with traffic stops in the northwest of the city greeted by protests from around 100 members of the public on Wednesday evening.

Some of the protesters chanted, “Go home, fascists!” while others held aloft signs that read, “Police checkpoint ahead” and “ICE,” to warn approaching drivers about the active checkpoint.

Mayor Bowser has also criticized the Trump administration’s actions, saying they illustrate precisely why she believes the district should be granted statehood and called them “an authoritarian push.”