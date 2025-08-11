Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

President Donald Trump on Monday invoked a never-before-used authority to seize control of the Washington, D.C. police department and hand it over to one of his own appointees as he simultaneously ordered the city’s national guard to begin patrolling the streets, casting the unprecedented move as needed to “rescue” the city from “crime, bloodshed, bedlam and squalor and worse.”

Flanked by a group of cabinet and law enforcement officials as he stood before reporters in the White House briefing room, Trump declared the day “Liberation Day in DC” as he said he was invoking a section of the decades-old home rule charter for Washington that allows the president to demand the services of the Metropolitan Police Department to deal with “special conditions of an emergency.”

“Our capital city has been overtaken by violent gangs and bloodthirsty criminals roving mobs of wild youth, drugged out maniacs and homeless people, and we're not going to let it happen anymore,” Trump said as he compared the situation in Washington to the country’s southern border.

He claimed his administration’s actions to federalize and militarize law enforcement in the capital could produce a situation similar to the standstill in the border region, where in his rendering of events “nobody comes” on account of his crackdown on irregular migration from South and Central America into the U.S.

Trump said the unprecedented escalation and undermining of the elected Washington, D.C. government is necessary because of what he described — inaccurately — as record crime levels akin to some of the world’s most violent cities even as the American capital has seen year-over-year declines in murder and other violent crime for the past two years.

The previously-unused section of the 1973 D.C. Home Rule Act Trump invoked in an executive order allows the president to use the Washington police department for federal purposes for a 30-day period. It was intended for use during periods of civil unrest like the riots that gripped the city and left parts of it burnt out and in ruins after the 1968 assassination of the Rev. Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., but in practice there is no constraint on the president’s ability to make use of the law so long as he “determines that special conditions of an emergency nature exist which require the use of the Metropolitan Police force for federal purposes.”

Although Washington’s murder rate hit levels not seen since the crack cocaine epidemic of the 1980s and 1990s just two years ago, the period since has seen a steep decline under the leadership of Acting Chief Pamela Smith, who was named to her role in 2023 after two years leading the U.S. Park Police.

More follows...