Trump rants about ‘crime, murder and death’ in DC ahead of press conference: Live
President to unveil plan to stop violent offences on the streets of Washington, despite official figures suggesting unlawful behavior actually on the decline
President Donald Trump has announced that he will be holding a press conference at 10am ET (3pm GMT) on Monday morning to address what he says is the “out of control” state of violent crime in Washington, D.C, a verdict not supported by the official figures.
The nation’s capital city “has become one of the most dangerous cities anywhere in the World,” Trump wrote on Truth Social over the weekend, pledging: “It will soon be one of the safest!!!”
The White House announced a plan to utilize federal law enforcement on the streets of Washington on Thursday, an initiative seemingly motivated by the recent attack on former DOGE employee Edward Coristine, who was assaulted in an attempted carjacking.
Trump has since insisted that D.C.’s homeless citizens must “move out, IMMEDIATELY” to make the city more “beautiful.”
“We will give you places to stay, but FAR from the Capital,” he posted. “The Criminals, you don’t have to move out. We’re going to put you in jail where you belong.”
It has also been reported that the president is sending in 120 FBI agents on overnight shifts to help local law enforcement battle crime in the district.
Gustaf Kilander
