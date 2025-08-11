New York judge refuses to unseal Ghislaine Maxwell’s grand jury transcripts despite Trump’s request

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

A federal judge in New York refused a request from President Donald Trump’s administration to unseal the grand jury transcripts in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell, an associate of convicted sex offender Jeffrey Epstein.

Judge Paul Engelmayer of the U.S. District Court for the Southern District of New York on Monday swiftly denied the Justice Department’s request to unseal the grand jury transcripts and exhibits in Maxwell’s case, saying the government failed to cite any “special circumstance” that would warrant their release.

"The Government's invocation of special circumstances, however, fails at the threshold," Engelmayer wrote. "Its entire premise — that the Maxwell grand jury materials would bring to light meaningful new information about Epstein's and Maxwell's crimes, or the Government's investigation into them — is demonstrably false."

The decision comes after Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to produce “any and all pertinent” grand jury transcripts in the criminal cases of Maxwell and Jeffrey Epstein in a bid to tamp down further conspiracies over the government's botched handling of the so-called "Epstein Files.”

The Trump administration has faced fallout ever since the DOJ released a memo last month that contained little new information. The memo concluded that no further investigation was warranted into the late sex offender’s alleged sex trafficking schemes, sparking backlash from Trump’s base, many of whom have taken a vested interest in unveiling other associates of Epstein.

A federal judge in New York declined to release the grand jury transcripts in the case of Ghislaine Maxwell on Monday. ( Federal Bureau of Prisons )

Maxwell, 63, is serving a 20-year sentence for her role in a scheme to abuse and exploit girls for Jeffrey Epstein. The billionaire financier and convicted child sex offender died by suicide in his Manhattan jail cell while awaiting trial.

It was unclear how much the transcripts would have revealed had they been released. The Justice Department acknowledged that it contained no testimony from witnesses outside of law enforcement. Experts have also said that these documents only account for a small fraction of the files related to the investigations.

Attorneys for Maxwell had hoped the transcripts would remain sealed as she continues to make appeals to the Trump administration to lessen her prison sentence.

This is a breaking news story...