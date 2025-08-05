No new information in Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury transcripts, Pam Bondi says, despite DOJ’s push to release them

Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Justice Department admitted that the grand jury transcripts in the criminal case of Ghislaine Maxwell, Jeffrey Epstein’s ex-girlfriend and associate, contain mostly publicly available information.

To try to quell the uproar over the so-called Epstein files, President Donald Trump asked Attorney General Pam Bondi to make public “any and all pertinent” grand jury transcripts in the Epstein and Maxwell cases.

A judge overseeing Maxwell’s case asked the government to provide more information to the court. The department provided a version of the transcripts that identifies which information is not publicly available.

However, Bondi then admitted in a Monday filing: "The enclosed, annotated transcripts show that much of the information provided during the course of the grand jury testimony—with the exception of the identities of certain victims and witnesses—was made publicly available at trial or has otherwise been publicly reported through the public statements of victims and witnesses.”

Maxwell, 63, is currently serving a 20-year prison sentence after her 2021 conviction for her role in a scheme to sexually exploit and abuse multiple girls with Epstein. Her attorneys have taken an appeal of her conviction to the Supreme Court. After meeting with the government last week, she was moved from a federal prison in Tallahassee, Florida to the Federal Prison Camp Bryan in southeast Texas.

DOJ admits there’s no new information in the grand jury transcripts as the Trump administration attempts to quell the uproar over the so-called Epstein files ( US District Court for the Southern District of New York )

Bondi also noted that the government has provided notice about the requests to unseal the documents to all but one of the victims referenced in the transcripts. “The Government still has been unable to contact that remaining victim,” she wrote.

The filing comes after two Epstein victims criticized the Trump administration’s handling of the case. The victims remained anonymous and filed their letters in Epstein’s New York case.

“The latest attention on the ‘Epstein Files’, the ‘Client List’ is OUT OF CONTROL and the ones that are left to suffer are not the high-profile individuals, IT IS THE VICTIMS. Why the lack of concern in handling such sensitive information for the victims sake?” one wrote in a Monday filing.

Another wrote: “Dear United States, I wish you would have handled and would handle the whole ‘Epstein Files’ with more respect towards and for the victims. I am not some pawn in your political warfare.”

Furor has mounted over the administration’s handling of the case since the Justice Department released a July 6 memo. The memo attempted to put a decisive end to the lingering questions around the late sex offender’s case; it stated that Epstein died by suicide in 2019, there was no evidence to support the existence of a “client list,” and no further disclosures in the case were warranted. Instead, the memo led to requests for more information.

Parts of Trump’s MAGA base and prominent figures on both sides of the aisle called for heightened transparency around the Epstein files. Those calls grew louder after the Wall Street Journal published a report claiming that the president drew a sexually suggestive 50th birthday card for Epstein in 2003. Trump has vehemently denied making the card and even sued the Journal in a $10 billion defamation case.

Although Trump denied that his name appeared in the Epstein files, the Journal also reported that Attorney General Pam Bondi informed the president in May that his name appeared in the documents. His name was one of many high-profile figures in the files, according to the report.

A mention in the files does not suggest wrongdoing.