Trump says Texas is ‘entitled to five more seats’ as DNC chair readies for ‘knife fight’: Live updates
President weighed in on Texas redistricting furore in CNBC interview on Tuesday morning as Democrats prepare to fight over gerrymandering plans
President Donald Trump has defended a Republican-backed plan to redraw Texas congressional districts ahead of the 2026 midterm elections.
Speaking to CNBC, the president said: “We have a really good governor, and we have good people in Texas, and I won Texas. I got the highest vote in the history of Texas, as you probably know, and we are entitled to five more seats.”
Democratic National Committee Chair Ken Martin appeared in Illinois alongside a group of Texas House Democrats who fled the state as part of the dispute with Republicans over redistricting. Martin vowed to “bring a knife to a knife fight” to block efforts to change maps to the benefit of the GOP.
In the same CNBC interview, Trump was asked about a potential future presidential run. He initially replied, “probably not,” before later indicating that he “would like to run.” Under the 22nd Amendment of the U.S. Constitution, presidents are limited to two four-year terms, whether consecutive or not.
Meanwhile, the House Oversight Committee has issued subpoenas to President Bill Clinton, Hillary Clinton, and several top former Justice Department officials for depositions regarding Jeffrey Epstein. The committee also subpoenaed the DOJ for the so-called “Epstein Files.”
Ghislaine Maxwell not welcome in Texas ‘Club Fed’ prison camp, says inmate
Ghislaine Maxwell’s transfer to a minimum-security prison in Texas — commonly referred to as a ‘Club Fed’ — has upset her fellow inmates, who believe she shouldn’t be there given the nature of her crimes.
The disgraced British socialite and former girlfriend of the late sex offender Jeffrey Epstein was quietly transferred this week from a stricter low-security prison in Tallahassee, Florida, to a prison camp 100 miles outside Houston, Texas.
Maxwell’s new prison mainly houses inmates convicted of “white-collar” crimes and minor offenses, and they are said to be angry about her presence.
Read on...
Sex trafficker Ghislaine Maxwell not welcome in cushy Texas prison camp, says inmate
EXPLAINED: Lawmakers are fighting over election maps — here’s how it works and why it’s bigger than Texas
Alex Woodward writes:
A brewing war in Texas over political boundaries that could reshape control of Congress is spilling out into other states, as Democratic lawmakers vow to “fight fire with fire” to combat what they see as a wave of voter suppression efforts ordered by Donald Trump.
The battle surrounds the redistricting process, in which state legislatures and other officials take a look at once-a-decade census results to redraw congressional districts to balance the changing population.
But in Texas, Republican lawmakers — under the direction of the president and Governor Greg Abbott — are taking the rare step of drawing a new map in the middle of the decade, only a few years after the last redistricting cycle, in the hopes of picking up more Republican seats in the House of Representatives in 2026.
Continue reading...
What is redistricting and why is the fight over election maps bigger than Texas?
Trump admin to drop Elon Musk's 'five things' email, report says
Donald Trump’s administration is reportedly set to formally scrap a controversial program, championed by his billionaire adviser Elon Musk, which required federal employees to summarize five weekly workplace achievements. The move, expected as soon as Tuesday, was reported by Reuters, citing two individuals familiar with the matter.
The Office of Personnel Management (OPM), the federal human resources agency that had implemented Musk's drive to reduce the federal workforce, is expected to announce the termination of the “five things” email to HR representatives across the federal government later today. The sources declined to be named as the information was not yet public.
Although many federal agencies had already begun phasing out compliance with the weekly email, this unannounced decision signals the Trump administration is moving past one of Musk's most unpopular initiatives, especially following a dramatic falling out between the two men in early June.
Neither the White House nor OPM immediately responded to requests for comment from Reuters.
Report: Trump to sign order punishing banks that discriminate against conservatives
President Donald Trump is set to crack down on Wall Street banks accused of dropping customers over their conservative beliefs and shutting out cryptocurrency companies, a new report states.
Trump, the self-professed first “crypto-president,” is expected to sign an executive order as soon as this week that threatens financial penalties in response to so-called politically motivated “debanking,” sources told the Wall Street Journal.
James Liddell reports.
Trump to sign order punishing banks that discriminate against conservatives: report
Ghislaine Maxwell opposes unsealing grand jury transcripts
Jeffrey Epstein’s accomplice and former girlfriend, Ghislaine Maxwell, has said via her legal team that she is against the unsealing of the grand jury transcripts relating to her case, as requested by President Donald Trump’s Department of Justice.
Maxwell argues that because she hasn’t seen them and is “actively litigating her case,” it shouldn’t be made public.
In her filing with the court, her team writes: “Jeffrey Epstein is dead. Ghislaine Maxwell is not. Whatever interest the public may have in Epstein, that interest cannot justify a broad intrusion into grand jury secrecy in a case where the defendant is alive, her legal options are viable, and her due process rights remain.”
Earlier, the Justice Department admitted that grand jury transcripts in the criminal cases of Epstein and Maxwell contain mostly publicly available information, as Kelly Rissman reported:
No new information in Ghislaine Maxwell grand jury transcripts, Pam Bondi says
Trump says he hired Fed chair Powell as a ‘favor’ after CNBC host presses him on labor bureau firing
President Donald Trump defended some of his more controversial recent decisions, such as firing the head of the Bureau of Labor Statistics, while distancing himself from past choices he’s grown unhappy with, such as hiring Federal Reserve Chair Jerome Powell, in a lengthy interview with CNBC on Tuesday morning.
Phoning in to Squawk Box, Trump spoke at length about his economic record nearly seven months into his second term – maintaining that several members of his administration, whom Trump has expressed dissatisfaction with, were “highly political.”
Ariana Baio reports.
Trump suggests he hired Powell as a ‘favor’ on CNBC
Democrats rallying to make Texas redistricting fight national
National Democrats are closing ranks behind Texas state lawmakers who left the state to prevent Republicans from enacting a gerrymandered congressional map, fulfilling President Donald Trump’s wishes for the 2026 midterms.
From Illinois, Democratic National Committee Chairman Ken Martin promised the party is “bringing a knife to a knife fight.” He warned the GOP plan is “a test case for the rest of the country” and a “model for other red states to lie, cheat, and steal away to victory.”
California officials are considering their own efforts to further tilt their U.S. House delegation toward Democrats, in response to Texas.
Illinois Governor JB Pritzker said Donald Trump’s push in Texas is “not democracy — that’s not America.” He mocked Texas leaders for doing Trump’s bidding. “When Donald Trump calls, they say, ‘Yes, sir, right away,’” Pritzker said of Texas Gov. Greg Abbott and Attorney General Ken Paxton, who’s running for the Senate in 2026.
With reporting from the AP
Full story: Trump grabs birdseye view to survey $200M White House ballroom plans
Right smack dab in the middle of Washington, Donald Trump has found a place that’s trouble-proof.
The 47th president on Tuesday climbed way up to the top of the stairs for an unannounced visit to the roof of the White House briefing room so he could survey the site of the massive ballroom addition, which he announced last week.
Andrew Feinberg was at the White House.
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their repliesComments