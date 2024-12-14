Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Close Read more

A server in Washington, D.C. has been fired after she said she would refuse to serve certain officials in Donald Trump's incoming administration who have been accused of sexual misconduct.

The server was working at Beuchert’s Saloon on Capitol Hill when she made the comments to Washingtonian magazine for a story about D.C. preparing for the influx of Trump officials to the city's dining spots.

After the story ran, Fox News ran its own story following up on her comments and learned she had been fired for what her employer called her “base prejudice.”

“I personally would refuse to serve any person in office who I know of as being a sex trafficker or trying to deport millions of people,” Suzannah Van Rooy told the magazine. “It’s not, ‘Oh, we hate Republicans.’ It’s that this person has moral convictions that are strongly opposed to mine, and I don’t feel comfortable serving them.”

open image in gallery A server at Beuchert’s Saloon on Capitol Hill in Washington D.C. was recently fired after she said she would refuse to serve some officials in the Donald Trump administration ( Google Maps )

She said that while she expects most servers will just grin and bear having to serve people they are morally and ideologically opposed to, she hopes that some will make their opposition clear.

“People were a lot more motivated the first time around to do those kinds of shows of passion. This time around, there is kind of a sense of defeat and acceptance,” she told the magazine. “But I hope that people still do stand up to this administration and tell them their thoughts on their misbehavior.”

Beuchert's called Van Rooy’s comments to the magazine “unacceptable.”

“Recent comments made by a member of staff who had no authority to speak on behalf of our entire restaurant have been, quite rightly, flagged as inappropriate, hostile, intolerant, and unacceptable. This staff member does NOT speak for us as a restaurant,” the restaurant said in a statement.

As previously reported, a number of incoming Trump officials — and Trump himself — have been accused of sexual misconduct. Elle magazine writer E Jean Carroll was awarded more than $80 million following a defamation trial in which he was found liable for sexual abuse.

Former congressman Matt Gaetz was being investigated by both the Department of Justice and the House Ethics Committee for allegations of sexual relations with a minor before he dropped out of consideration for Trump's Attorney General.

He withdrew his nomination hours before CNN published a report about a second alleged sexual encounter with a 17-year-old girl.

open image in gallery Trump’s nominee for Secretary of Defense Pete Hegseth is among potential administration officials who have been accused of sexual misdonuct ( Getty Images )

Elon Musk —who has been been tapped by Trump to co-lead the “Department of Government Efficiency” pseudo-agency alongside failed Republican presidential candidate Vivek Ramaswamy — has been sued by eight former SpaceX employees over sexual harassment-related allegations.

In the lawsuit, former employees allege Musk “treated women as sexual objects to be evaluated on their bra size, bombarding the workplace with lewd sexual banter.”

Trump’s proposed defense secretary, former Fox News host Pete Hegseth, was accused of sexually assaulting a staff member from the California Federation of Republican Women in 2017, and Robert F Kennedy Jr — Trump’s nominee for the Department of Health and Human Services — has been accused of sexually assaulting a former babysitter in the 1990s.

Linda McMahon, Trump’s proposed pick for Secretary of Education, has been named in a lawsuit alleging that her and her husband, former WWE head-honcho Vince McMahon, failed to stop an employee form sexually abusing children in the 1980s and 1990s.

Vince McMahon is also being sued for allegedly sex trafficking a woman in his employ.

open image in gallery Donald Trump and Elon Musk are both acused of sexual misconduct ( via REUTERS )

This isn’t the first time drama involving the Trump administration and D.C.-area restaurants has made headlines.

Former Trump press secretary Sarah Huckabee Sanders was kicked out of the Red Hen restaurant in Lexington, Virginia in 2018 by its co-owner, saying that she “publicly defended the president’s cruelest policies.”

Democratic Congresswoman Maxine Waters made headlines shortly after she called for supporters to confront Trump officials in public spaces like restaurants to let them know the public opposed their policies. Republicans argued at the time that Waters was encouraging public harm to administration officials.

Around the same time, protesters confronted Trump's then-Homeland Security Secretary Kristjen Nielsen while she was dining at a local Mexican restaurant and voiced their opposition to the administration's mass deportation policies.

The protesters, including members of the Metro DC Democratic Socialists of America, entered the MXDC Cocina Mexicana near the White House with signs and jeered at the official.

Van Rooy has removed her LinkedIn profile, likely to avoid harassment by angry Trump supporters.