AP News Digest 3:10 am

—————————-

TOP STORIES

—————————-

CLIMATE-COP26 — The world’s top carbon polluters, China and the United States, agree to increase their cooperation and speed up action to rein in climate-damaging emissions, signaling a mutual effort on global warming at a time of tension over their other disputes. By Seth Borenstein, Ellen Knickmeyer and Frank Jordans. SENT: 820 words, photos, video.

CLIMATE-COP26-SPOILERS — Saudi Arabia’s energy minister rejects complaints that the oil kingdom is working behind the scenes to undermine global climate talks. Energy Minister Prince Abdulaziz bin Salman al Saud says such claims are a “false allegation, and a cheat and a lie.” By Ellen Knickmeyer and Helena Alves. SENT: 820 words, photos. Also see MORE ON CLIMATE below.

HOUSE DEMOCRATS-SELLING INFRASTRUCTURE — With their party’s narrow control of Congress at stake in 2022, Democrats who are facing potentially tough reelection fights are crowing about long-neglected public works projects set to spring to life thanks to the new infrastructure package. By Will Weissert, Thomas Beaumont and Heather Hollingswoth. SENT: 1,190 words, photos.

MIGRATION-EUROPE — Fears that the authoritarian leader of Belarus is using migrants as a “hybrid warfare” tactic to destabilize the European Union are putting new strains on some of the values and laws in the 27-nation bloc. The crisis at the eastern frontiers of Poland, Lithuania and Latvia is fueling calls for the EU to finance the construction of something it never wanted to build: fences and walls at the border. By Lorne Cook. SENT: 980 words, photos. With BELARUS-MIGRATION-EXPLAINER — What’s behind the crisis at Belarus-Poland border.

APEC — Chinese President Xi Jinping warned against letting tensions in the Asian-Pacific region cause a relapse into a Cold War mentality. His remarks on the sidelines of the annual summit of the Asia-Pacific Economic Cooperation forum came weeks after the U.S., Britain and Australia announced a new security alliance in the region which would see Australia build nuclear submarines. By Nick Perry. SENT: 510 words, photos.

AFGHANISTAN-CINEMA IN LIMBO — The gates of Kabul’s historic Ariana Cinema are closed, and the movie posters are stripped from its marquee. Since coming to power three months ago, the Taliban ordered the Ariana and Kabul’s three other cinemas to stop operations while they decide whether they will allow movies in Afghanistan By Lee Keath and Bram Janssen. SENT: 1,180 words, photos.

————————————

TRENDING NEWS

————————————

CONGRESSMAN-VIOLENT ANIME — Democrats call for censure of GOP congressman over violent video. SENT: 330 words, photo.

ELON-MUSK-STOCK-SALE — After Twitter poll, CEO Musk sells off $5 billion in Tesla shares. SENT: 420 words, photo.

—————————————

MORE ON CLIMATE

—————————————

CLIMATE-BRITAIN-DOOMED VILLAGE — In north Wales, residents in the small coastal village of Fairbourne face being the U.K.’s first “climate refugees.” UPCOMING: 1,080 words, photos by 4 a.m.

—————————-

MORE ON THE VIRUS OUTBREAK

—————————-

VIRUS OUTBREAK-VIRAL QUESTIONS-HOME TESTS — Home test kits for COVID-19 can add a layer of safety and reassurance to holiday gatherings by providing on-the-spot results. By Medical Writer Carla K. Johnson. SENT: 330 words, graphic.

——————————

WASHINGTON

——————————

CONGRESS-BUDGET-MEDICARE DRUGS — Medicare enrollees who take expensive medicines could save thousands of dollars a year under the Democrats’ sweeping social agenda bill, but those dividends won’t come overnight. SENT: 970 words, photo.

———————

NATIONAL

———————

KENOSHA PROTEST-SHOOTINGS — Kyle Rittenhouse told jurors at his murder trial that he tried to get away from his pursuers the night he shot three men during street unrest in Kenosha, saying he never wanted to kill anyone. SENT: 1,050 words, photos, videos. With KENOSHA-PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-EXPLAINER-RITTENHOUSE-TESTIMONY; KENOSHA-PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-RITTENHOUSE-TESTIMONY-HIGHLIGHTS; KENOSHA-PROTEST-SHOOTINGS-EXPLAINER-MISTRIAL.

MUSIC-FESTIVAL-DEATHS — Organizers of the Astroworld music festival have not provided investigators with clear records about private security personnel working the grounds when a massive crowd surge during headliner Travis Scott’s set led to at least eight deaths, Houston’s police chief says. SENT: 870 words, photos, videos.

CUOMO-SEXUAL-HARASSMENT-TRANSCRIPTS — Former Gov. Andrew Cuomo appeared pugilistic and paranoid at times during an 11-hour deposition, denying the sexual harassment allegations that forced him from office while ascribing political motives to the people investigating his behavior. SENT: 980 words, photos.

GI-BILL-RACIAL-INEQUALITY — For Veterans Day, a group of Democratic lawmakers is reviving an effort to pay the families of Black service members who fought on behalf of the nation during World War II for benefits they were denied or prevented from taking full advantage of when they returned home from war. SENT: 1,210 words, photos.

OCTOGENARIAN-PHYSICIST — An 89-year-old Rhode Island man has achieved a goal he spent two decades working toward and nearly a lifetime thinking about — earning his Ph.D. and becoming a physicist. SENT: 680 words, photos.

—————————-

INTERNATIONAL

—————————-

BANGLADESH-ELECTIONS — Bangladesh held village council elections that are certain to further consolidate the ruling party’s power but have raised concerns about the state of democracy in the South Asian nation. SENT: 320 words, photos.

—————————-

BUSINESS/ECONOMY

—————————-

CONSUMER INFLATION-EXPLAINER — For months, many economists had sounded a reassuring message that a spike in consumer prices, something that had been missing in action in the U.S. for a generation, wouldn’t stay long. Yet as any American who has bought a carton of milk, a gallon of gas or a used car could tell you, inflation has settled in. And economists are now voicing a more discouraging message: Higher prices will likely last well into next year, if not beyond. By Economics Writer Paul Wiseman. SENT: 1,290 words, photo.

SURRENDERING SHORT SELLERS — As the stock market surges to record after record, activity has dwindled to a nearly two-decade low for the traders known as short sellers, who make their money betting stocks will fall. By Business Writer Stan Choe. UPCOMING: 1,220 words, photo by 10 a.m.

FINANCIAL-MARKETS — Asian shares were mixed after a worrisome report on U.S. inflation that slammed into the bond market and knocked stocks lower on Wall Street. By Business Writer Yuri Kageyama. SENT: 720 words, photos.

—————————-

HEALTH/SCIENCE

—————————-

SPACEX-CREW-LAUNCH — A SpaceX rocket carried four astronauts into orbit, including the 600th person to reach space in 60 years. By Aerospace Writer Marcia Dunn. SENT: 800 words, photos, video.

——————

SPORTS

——————

HALFWAY-OLDIES BUT GOODIES — There are 27 active players who are 36 or older in the NFL — including Tom Brady — with most having key roles on their squads. By Pro Football Writer Dennis Waszak Jr. UPCOMING: 900 words, photos by 4 a.m.

—————————-

ARTS/ENTERTAINMENT

—————————-

MUSIC-CMA-AWARDS — Chris Stapleton was the big winner with six trophies including song and album of the year and Luke Combs claimed the biggest prize with entertainer of the year at the Country Music Association Awards. By Entertainment Writers Andrew Dalton and Kristin M. Hall. SENT: 820 words, photos, videos. With MUSIC-CMA-AWARDS-LIST.

PEOPLE-BRITNEY SPEARS-EXPLAINER — Britney Spears may be on the verge of freeing herself from the conservatorship that has controlled her life and money for nearly 14 years. By Entertainment Writer Andrew Dalton. SENT: 1,000 words, photos.

FASHION-CFDA-AWARDS — Designers Christopher John Rogers and Emily Adams Bode for BODE took top honors at the annual Council of Fashion Designers of America awards, leading a young and diverse slate of honorees on fashion’s big night. SENT: 480 words, photos.

—————————-

