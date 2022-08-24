Jump to content
Democrats win special congressional election in New York’s 19th district

The special election gives Democrats momentum ahead of the the midterm election.

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 24 August 2022 05:36
<p>Pat Ryan, a Democratic candidate for Congress, won a special election in New York's 19th congressional district. </p>

Pat Ryan, a Democratic candidate for Congress, won a special election in New York’s 19th congressional district.

(Pat Ryan congressional campaign/Twitter)

Democrats beat expectations when Democrat Pat Ryan won a special election in New York’s 19th district, beating a well-known Republican in a race many thought would be easier for Republicans.

The seat opened up when Governor Kathy Hochul named Antonio Delgado to be her lieutenant governor. Mr Delgado had flipped the seat in 2018 as part of Democrats’ midterm blue wave.

New York’s 19th district is one of the swingiest and includes counties like Ulster, Dutchess and Columbia. It voted for President Joe Biden in 2020, Donald Trump in 2016 and Barack Obama in 2016.

Mr Ryan, an executive for Ulster County, is a veteran of the United States Army and a graduate of the United States Military Academy at West Point.

The race also shows the salience of Democrats’ messaging on abortion rights ever since the Supreme Court overturned Roe v Wade when it issued its opinion on Dobbs v Jackson in late June.

Mr Ryan’s opening campaign ad highlighted his support for abortion rights.

“How can we be a free country if the government tries to control women's bodies,” he said. “That's not the country I fought to defend.”

The race is just the latest example of Democrats overperforming expectations in special elections. Despite the fact that they lost in the races for Nebraska’s 1st district in June and Minnesota’s 1st district last week.

In addition, Kansas beat back an attempt to amend its state constitution to allow for abortion restrictions.

Democrats currently have 220 members in their caucus to Republicans’ 211 and Mr Ryan’s victory adds another one, increasing their majority in the House to 10.

