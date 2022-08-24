Jerry Nadler defeats fellow Democratic Rep Carolyn Maloney in New York primary battle
Representative Jerry Nadler, the chairman of the House Judiciary Committee, handily beat fellow Democratic Representative Carolyn Maloney in the primary for New York’s 12th district.
Mr Nadler, who as chairman of the House Judiciary Committee led the the first impeachment of former president Donald Trump, beat Ms Maloney, who serves as chairwoman of the House Oversight & Government Reform Committee.
New York’s state legislature initially proposed a gerrymandered map that would have helped Democrats. But the state’s supreme court tossed out the map, which forced Mr Nadler, who represents parts of the Upper West Side, against Ms Maloney, who represents the Upper East Side of New York City.
Mr Nadler had criticised Ms Maloney for her vote for the War in Iraq, the Patriot Act and her opposition to the United States’s nuclear agreement with Iran.
Ms Maloney, for her part, was forced to apologise when she said that President Joe Biden would not run for re-election in 2024.
