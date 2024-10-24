Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now This election is still a dead heat, according to most polls. In a fight with such wafer-thin margins, we need reporters on the ground talking to the people Trump and Harris are courting. Your support allows us to keep sending journalists to the story.



The Democratic National Committee (DNC) will run a billboard plastered with Donald Trump’s alleged remarks about Adolf Hitler outside a Las Vegas rally held by the former president on Thursday.

“Trump: ‘I Need the Kind of Generals That Hitler Had’” the billboard will read, referencing a recent report in The Atlantic which claimed Trump once told White House officials he needed generals as loyal to him as those of the German dictator.

John Kelly, his former chief of staff, meanwhile told The New York Times that Trump praised Hitler on multiple occasions.

“From threatening to turn the military on American citizens to praising Hitler, Donald Trump is a danger to American democracy,” DNC Chair Jaime Harrison said in a statement to Politico, announcing the billboard.

“Trump is increasingly unstable, unhinged and out for unchecked power through his Project 2025 agenda. Trump already tried to overthrow the will of Nevada once and there’s no doubt he’ll try to do it again.”

The former presdident has been campaigning in Arizona, ahead of a rally in Las Vegas on Thursday evening ( REUTERS )

The Trump campaign has vehemently denied that the former president ever referred to Hitler or his generals. “This is absolutely false. President Trump never said this,” campaign adviser Alex Pfeiffer, told The Independent.

However, the former president has continued to face fierce criticism over the alleged comments. Kelly later doubled down on his remarks, telling the Times that Trump matched the “definition” of a fascist.

During a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday evening, Kamala Harris said she too believed that Trump was a fascist, and said that Kelly’s revelations were a “911 call to the American people.”

During a CNN Town Hall on Wednesday evening Kamala Harris said she too believed that Trump was a fascist ( AP )

Trump has nevertheless taken a narrow lead over Harris in a new Wall Street Journal poll with less than two weeks to go until Election Day, getting 47 percent of the vote in the newspaper’s latest survey, with Harris two points behind.