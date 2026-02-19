Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

At least a dozen Democratic lawmakers are reportedly planning to skip President Donald Trump's upcoming State of the Union address and hold a counter-rally on the National Mall in protest.

The event is reportedly being hosted by progressive media company MediasTouch and left-wing advocacy group MoveOn Civic Action, according to MS NOW.

It will be called the "People's State of the Union" and, according to the groups involved, will provide counter-programming to a “night full of lies and misplaced priorities for the American people" at the formal State of the Union.

The event will reportedly include appearances by at least a dozen Congressional Democrats. Liberal media personalities Joy Reid and Katie Phang will host the event.

Senators Ed Markey, Jeff Merkley, and Chris Murphy, as well as Representatives Yassamin Ansari, Veronica Escobar, and Pramila Jayapal are among the lawmakers attending.

open image in gallery President Donald Trump during his 2020 State of the Union address. Approximately a dozen Democratic lawmakers are planning to boycott Trump’s 2026 State of the Union address and instead hold a counter-rally on the National Mall ( Getty Images )

“Donald Trump has made a mockery of the State of the Union speech,” Murphy said in a press conference announcing the event. “Democrats have no obligation to reward him with an audience as he lies and attacks people who disagree with him.”

Murphy went on to say that "showing up for this speech puts a veneer of legitimacy on the corruption and lawlessness that has defined [Trump's] second term."

Senator Chris Van Hollen, who is also planning to attend, said the nation cannot respond to Trump’s second term as though it’s “business as usual.”

“Next week, Trump will deliver his State of the Union address. I won’t be there," Van Hollen wrote in a post on X. "Trump is marching America towards fascism, and I refuse to normalize his shredding of our Constitution & democracy. This cannot be business as usual.”

The White House shrugged at the planned walkout.

“It’s not a surprise that they refuse to celebrate and honor the Americans who have benefited from the commonsense policies Republicans have governed with,” White House spokesperson Abigail Jackson said in a statement to Politico.

open image in gallery Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor-Greene protests President Joe Biden during the 2024 State of the Union address. ( Getty Images )

State of the Union protests are not uncommon.

During last year's address, some Democrats waved little paddles with short protest messages on them. The paddles included phrases like “Save Medicaid,” “Musk Steals” and “False."

At former President Joe Biden's final State of the Union address, then-Congresswoman Marjorie Taylor showed up to the event wearing a red MAGA hat and a shirt that said "Say Her Name," referencing 22-year-old nursing student Laken Riley, who was killed by a Venezuelan migrant who was in the country illegally.

In 2020, 10 Democrats refused to attend Trump's State of the Union address, and three others walked out.

Trump will give his address even amid a partial government shutdown.