A top Department of Justice official, spokesperson Joshua Stueve, has resigned because of a “toxic work environment within the agency.

Stueve has served in administrations headed by both parties, but resigned in a bombshell letter to the department’s leadership this week.

“Simply put, I cannot continue to serve in such a hostile and toxic work environment, one where leadership at the highest levels makes clear we are not welcomed or valued, much less trusted to do our jobs,” Stueve wrote in part.

The resignation comes amid deep and devastating cuts to federal agencies by the Elon Musk-led Department of Government Efficiency (DOGE). Musk and his acolytes have acquired significant access to internal government systems since the beginning of the second term of President Donald Trump in January.

“While the relentless attacks on federal workers have certainly taken their toll, I remain incredibly proud of my 23 years in public service, including nearly a decade on active duty in the U.S. Marine Corps,” said Stueve. “When I left the Marines as a disabled veteran, I was unsure what my future would hold, and so it was an honor of a lifetime when I was offered the chance to serve my country again as a federal employee.”

open image in gallery A seal for the Department of Justice is seen on a podium at the Department of Justice Building on March 21, 2024, in Washington, DC. A top spokesperson resigned from the department because of the ‘toxic’ work environment ( Getty Images )

DOGE has worked to pick apart the federal government and it has urged workers to leave their jobs. Musk has also mocked federal workers, both on social media and during a cabinet meeting this week.

Stueve, who has been a senior communications advisor at DoJ since January 2021 according to his LinkedIn page, noted in his letter that he has served both parties.

“To be clear, the outcome of the most recent general election did not influence my decision,” he said. “In fact, it has been an honor to serve this department under multiple administrations led by both Republicans and Democrats, each of whom have previously treated career staff with respect and dignity.”

Stueve said the lack of “basic decency” at the department was “heartbreaking.” The former spokesperson went on to say that his colleagues were “true patriots.”

Attorney General Pam Bondi was sworn in last month.

“Since 2010, I have served as a spokesman for agencies within the Department of Defense and the Department of Justice, and have witnessed the extraordinary expertise, patriotism, selflessness, and steadfast commitment to mission of public servants throughout the federal service,” said Stueve.

Others at the department have faced firings and some have resigned in the first weeks of Trump’s second term. Top career officials at both the Department of Justice and the FBI have been targeted, such as those who worked on investigations into the president.

“I sincerely wish you and those who remain the very best,” Stueve told his colleagues. “You all have been such wonderful teammates over the years — dedicated, honest, loyal public servants who do the job not for the title, and certainly not for the miniscule paycheck, but for your deep passion for the mission and service to your country. You are true patriots and the very best our country has to offer.”