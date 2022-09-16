✕ Close ‘Just plain wrong’: White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard

The White House said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.

White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.

Earlier, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by his critics and praised in far-right circles as innovative.

“The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with everyday is brought to their front door they all of a sudden go berserk ... it just shows you, you know their virtue signalling is a fraud," said the Florida governor on Thursday.

Elected officials and critics of the governor’s so-called relocation program that sent dozens of migrants to an island under the promise of receiving housing and jobs were quick to call him out for using human beings for a political stunt.

“It’s the abstraction of human life,” said documentarian Ken Burns while appearing on CNN to promote his new film about the Holocaust. “It’s basically saying that you can use a human life and ... put it in the position of becoming a political pawn in somebody’s authoritarian game.”

Elsewhere, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, DC.