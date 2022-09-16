Migrant crisis – live: DeSantis ‘deeply alarming’ to White House as he warns of more Martha’s Vineyard flights
Critics accused the pair of Republican governors of carrying out a dangerous ‘political stunt’
‘Just plain wrong’: White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
The White House said Texas Governor Greg Abbott and Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ use of migrants to punish leaders of Democratic-led state and local governments is a “deeply alarming” stunt that placed innocent children in danger to score political points.
White House Press Secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters that the two governors were disrupting the federal process for handling migrants and using the migrants as “political pawns”.
Earlier, Republican Governor Ron DeSantis doubled down on his unannounced decision to send two planes carrying 50 migrants to Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday, a plot that has been widely panned as political grandstanding by his critics and praised in far-right circles as innovative.
“The minute even a small fraction of what those border towns deal with everyday is brought to their front door they all of a sudden go berserk ... it just shows you, you know their virtue signalling is a fraud," said the Florida governor on Thursday.
Elected officials and critics of the governor’s so-called relocation program that sent dozens of migrants to an island under the promise of receiving housing and jobs were quick to call him out for using human beings for a political stunt.
“It’s the abstraction of human life,” said documentarian Ken Burns while appearing on CNN to promote his new film about the Holocaust. “It’s basically saying that you can use a human life and ... put it in the position of becoming a political pawn in somebody’s authoritarian game.”
Elsewhere, Texas Governor Greg Abbott sent two buses carrying migrants to the doorstep of Vice President Kamala Harris’s home in Washington, DC.
ICYMI: Ron DeSantis signed bill aimed at keeping immigrants out of state
In June, Florida Gov Ron DeSantis signed a controversial bill into law that critics said is aimed at keeping immigrants out of the Sunshine State and activists say will seek to unjustly and unlawfully target immigrant communities.
Gov DeSantis, who is running for reelection in the fall is widely considered to be a contender for the 2024 presidential election, has been a vocal critic of President Joe Biden’s immigration policies.
As outlined in the legislation, all government agencies would be barred from doing business with transportation companies that bring immigrants to the state who are in the country illegally.
The bill also further blurs the line between local matters and federal control, as it requires every law enforcement agency that operates a county detention facility to enter into an agreement with Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).
That agreement would require all local law enforcement officers to use their resources to carry out federal ICE duties, the bill stipulates.
Read more about the bill with The Independent below:
Trump calls US a ‘dumping ground’ for migrants in radio interview
ICYMI: Conservative radio host Hugh Hewitt put the question to former President Donald Trump on Thursday about how he viewed the country’s current immigration policies, zeroing in on the recent developments that saw two Republican governors sending migrants out of their state in what has been criticised as a political stunt.
“They’re trying to draw attention to the lie that the vice-president said last weekend when she said not once but twice: the border is secure,” the radio host began before asking: “How big of an issue is this and how much of an issue will it be in 2024?”
Democrats, the one-term president started, are all about “disinformation”.
“They will look at a border where millions of people are pouring in through from prisons,” he said, before characterising the US as a “dumping ground” that Democrats, he argued, would say is “secure”.
“They’re lying about the border, they’re lying about inflation, they’re lying about our country because our country is being poisoned from within,” he closed before noting that he hopes that Republicans do well in the upcoming November midterms.
Florida official asks DoJ to investigate DeSantis flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
A Florida Democratic official has asked the DoJ to open an investigation into the transport of migrants to Martha’s vineyard ordered by Governor Ron DeSantis.
In a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nikki Fried said Mr DeSantis’ “use of human beings to score political points” raised several legal questions and warranted an in-depth investigation by the federal government.
FL official asks DoJ to investigate DeSantis flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard
In a letter to US Attorney General Merrick Garland, Florida’s Commissioner of Agriculture Nicole Fried decried DeSantis’ ‘use of human beings to score political points’
A ‘depraved’ GOP stunt to send migrants to Martha’s Vineyard was met with humanitarian aid
Republican Governor Ron DeSantis of Florida faced international condemnation and scrutiny as the latest GOP governor escalating the party’s widely derided scheme of shipping vulnerable groups of migrants out of their states in cold protest of President Joe Biden.
But the arrival of 50 migrants on Martha’s Vineyard – known as a summer getaway for wealthier Americans – has galvanised communities across the small island off the coast of Massachusetts, providing immediate shelter and relief for a group of people and families deceptively collected into planes out of Texas, more than 2,000 miles away, at taxpayers’ expense.
Alex Woodward has the story.
A ‘depraved’ stunt reveals the GOP’s self-created migrant crisis, advocates say
The arrival of 50 migrants galvanised communities on the island while Republican governors ‘manufacture chaos’ and ignore asylum seekers in a broken immigration system, advocates tell Alex Woodward
JFK Library compares DeSantis migrants move to historic ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’
The JFK Library has compared Gov Ron DeSantis flying planeloads of undocumented migrants to Martha’s Vineyard to “Reverse Freedom Rides,” drawing comparisons to what was inflicted on some African-Americans in the south during the civil rights movement.
The presidential library of the 35th president took to Twitter to make the unflattering analogy the day after the Florida governor bragged about his widely-criticized actions.
JFK Library compares DeSantis migrants move to historic ‘Reverse Freedom Rides’
Officials say dozens of migrants were on flights to the island where Barack Obama has a $12m home
Alex Jones lawyer appears to tweet about migrant flights and fall asleep during Connecticut trial
Alex Jones’s lawyer appeared to tweet and fall asleep this week during the right-wing conspiracy broadcaster’s ongoing damages trial in Connecticut.
Mr Jones is notably on trial for making false claims about the Sandy Hook school massacre in 2012.
On Tuesday, as proceedings continued to determine how much in damages Jones owes to Sandy Hook families, attorney Norm Pattis appeared to be on Twitter. Mr Pattis was apparently commenting on news that Florida governor Ron DeSantis helped coordinate two planes full of undocumented migrants to be sent to Martha’s Vineyard in Massachusetts.
Josh Marcus has the story.
Alex Jones lawyer appears to tweet and fall asleep during Connecticut trial
The courtroom shenanigans are just the latest episode in the right-wing broadcaster’s wild legal defence effort
Who is Charlie Crist, the former Florida Republican set to challenge Ron DeSantis?
Former Republican Florida Governor Charlie Crist is running to take back his old job, now as a Democrat.
While the 66-year-old has been campaigning for the Democratic nomination, his main focus has been on blasting the Republican Governor of the state, Ron Desantis.
“He’s the most arrogant governor I’ve ever seen in my life,” he told members of a teachers union in Tampa this month, according to The Guardian. “It is shocking, it really is. Enough is enough.”
Primary voters are choosing their candidates on Tuesday and Mr Crist, who has held various elected offices in Florida politics since 1992, is expected to clinch the Democratic nomination against his top challenger, agriculture commissioner Nikki Fried.
Read more about the former Republican govenor, now running as a Democrat, to unseat the Gov DeSantis in the fall from my colleague Gustaf Kilander:
Who is Charlie Crist, the former Florida Republican set to challenge Ron DeSantis?
‘I didn’t leave the Republican Party – it left me’
Gavin Newsom calls on DOJ to investigate Abbott and DeSantis
California Governor Gavin Newsom has called on the Justice Department to investigate the governors of Texas and Florida over their transportation of undocumented migrants.
Mr Newsom tweeted that what Greg Abbott and Ron DeSantis “are doing isn’t clever, it’s cruel.”
“I’m formally requesting the DOJ begin an immediate investigation into these inhumane efforts to use kids as political pawns.
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boasted about his “innovative” strategy of sending two planes full of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, WCVB reported.
“A lot want to come because everyone wants to come to Florida. And so, we’ve worked on innovative ways to be able to protect the state of Florida from the impact of Biden’s border policies,” the Florida governor said Thursday in his first public remarks since two planes carrying migrants from his state landed on Martha’s Vineyard on Wednesday afternoon.
“If you have folks that are inclined to think Florida’s a good place, our message to them is we are not a sanctuary state, and it’s better to be able to go to a sanctuary jurisdiction. And yes, we will help facilitate that transport for you to be able to go to greener pastures,” he said.
Read the full report from my colleague Eric Garcia here:
DeSantis boasts about Martha’s Vineyard flight of migrants despite criticism
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis boasted about his “innovative” strategy of sending two planes full of Venezuelan migrants to Martha’s Vineyard, Massachusetts, WCVB reported.
Democratic candidate Charlie Crist says DeSantis’ policies are making Floridians ‘pay the price’
Former Republican governor of Florida Charlie Crist, who is now running as a Democrat to unseat the Governor Ron DeSantis in the fall, accused his opponent of bankrobbing Floridians for trying to “score political points”.
“Everything Ron DeSantis does is to score political points and feed red meat to his base in his thinly veiled attempt to run for President – but it’s really Floridians who pay the price,” tweeted the Democrat on Wednesday evening after learning of the governor’s plot to send migrants from Florida to Martha’s Vineyard.
“Florida is spending $12 million to fly innocent migrant children out of our state when that money could be spent on fighting to help Floridians and lower costs. This is just another political stunt that hurts our state,” he added.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies