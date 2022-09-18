Migrant crisis – latest: Democratic Senator blasts Abbott and DeSantis: ‘It’s always the kids that end up being the victims’
Critics accuse Republican governors of carrying out a dangerous ‘political stunt’
‘Just plain wrong’: White House condemns migrant flight to Martha’s Vineyard
Ron DeSantis’s political stunt of flying migrants to Martha’s Vineyard could backfire and undercut his support among Hispanic voters in November.
Democratic State Senator Annette Taddeo told Politico, “from a Miami perspective, it’s a huge mistake”.
“All these Republicans ... historically talk about socialism and communism and that we are standing up to these horrible dictators. The migrants are fleeing exactly what Republicans say they are fighting against,” she added.
The Florida GOP has attempted to win over Venezuelan Americans in recent years. A lot of them left Venezuela in the last ten years following the political and economic chaos that erupted under the leadership of Nicolás Maduro and Hugo Chávez before him.
While Venezuelan Americans make up a small part of Florida, estimated at around 200,000 people, the community is growing.
“I have friends and neighbours who fled Venezuela’s brutal dictator, and to cruelly treat anyone in that spot like a political pawn or fundraising gimmick, is simply repulsive,” Democratic Representative Debbie Wasserman Schultz said, according to the outlet.
Trump claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ to describe groups of migrants as he dubs them ‘murderers and rapers’
Donald Trump claimed that he invented the word “caravans” to describe groups of migrants as he dubbed them “murderers and rapers” in a rally speech in Ohio.
The former president appeared to recount a previous conversation, saying that “you won’t take these horrible convicts and other people that you released into our country illegally and you put them in caravans”.
“I came up with that term by the way,” Mr Trump claimed. “That was my term and fake news and lots of other terms we came up with.”
“Crooked Hillary, we came up with a lot of terms,” he added.
“The way Trump casually refers to immigrants as murderers and rapists isn’t new but remains notable,” journalist Aaron Rupar tweeted.
“They don’t want to have these people,” Mr Trump said, referring to migrants. “Many of them are murderers, rapers.”
Trump claims he invented the word ‘caravans’ to describe groups of migrants
‘The way Trump casually refers to immigrants as murderers and rapists isn’t new but remains notable’
Dem Senator blasts Abbott and DeSantis: ‘It’s always the kids that end up being the victims’
NYC mayor says it’s time for Greg Abbott ‘to be the chief executive that he is'
Colorado Republican Senate candidate says DeSantis and Abbott were ‘right’ with migrant stunts
‘Isn’t there a degree of trolling going on here?’: Republican Senator asked about governor’s migrant stunt
AOC shames Ted Cruz over treatment of ‘nuestra familia Latina’ after he backed migrant stunt and calls him ‘una vergüenza’
Alexandria Ocasio-Cortez shamed Ted Cruz over the treatment of “nuestra familia Latina” and branded him “una vergüenza” for backing the GOP migrant stunts.
The US senator from Texas has publicly supported Florida Governor Ron DeSantis flying two planeloads of Venezuelan migrants to the upscale island of Martha’s Vineyard.
And Mr Cruz even called for half a million migrants to be moved from Republican states to Washington DC as the GOP attempts to punish Blue states over immigration policy.
Ms Ocasio-Cortez, a Democratic congresswoman from New York, took to Twitter and called Mr Cruz “an embarrassment” in Spanish.
Her tweet was in response to Mr Cruz tweeting, “The rich, liberal ‘people of Martha’s Vineyard’ DEPORTED THE ILLEGAL ALIENS WITHIN 24 HOURS.”
AOC shames Ted Cruz over treatment of ‘nuestra familia Latina’
GOP senator from Texas has even called for 500,000 migrants to be sent to Washington DC
DeSantis’ opponent in governor’s race calls for DOJ probe: ‘It’s inhumane, let’s not forget that'
Ron DeSantis slammed by gubernatorial opponent for migrant stunt
Ron DeSantis is running for re-election this year against Democrat Charlie Crist, a former Republican governor of the state.
Mr Crist told The Orlando Sentinel that his opponent is taking these actions to “rile up his base and use people as punching bags while he tries to run for president and distracts from the issue of this election – being pro-choice”.
University of Florida political science chair Daniel Smith told the paper that the depths to which “one can fall in terms of virtue signalling to the MAGA” base are “unplumbed”.
“We don’t really have a precedent for this type of action in political science,” he said.
“He’s not thinking of 2022. He’s more focused on the primary season for 2024,” Mr Smith said. “This is not about migrants in Florida, clearly.”
“I think he’s overplaying his hand,” he added. “Will he be hoisted on his own petard?”
“States like Massachusetts, New York and California will better facilitate the care of these individuals who they have invited into our country by incentivizing illegal immigration through their designation as ‘sanctuary states,’” DeSantis spokesperson Taryn Fenske said in a statement to the paper.
Ted Cruz suggests Obamas host migrants at their Martha’s Vineyard mansion
Ted Cruz has suggested that the Obamas host migrants at their Martha’s Vineyard mansion.
“I commend Greg Abbott for sending the immigrants to these Blue cities, I commend Ron DeSantis for doing so and they need to do more,” said Mr Cruz on Sean Hannity’s Fox News show.
“Tomorrow Martha’s Vineyard needs a hundred, the next day they need 200, the next day a thousand.
“DC says it’s a crisis to get 6,000, they need 10,000, they need 100,000 they need 500,000. Because, Joe Biden has allowed 4.2m people to come in illegally and I know these rich billionaires say ‘Well gosh, you people, just let them eat cake.’
“Well, how about the Obamas host these 50 people in their $12m compound.”
