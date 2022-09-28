Jump to content

US EditionChange

UK Edition
Asia Edition
Edición en Español
Sign up to our newsletters
More
Best
Climate
TV

Biden speaks to DeSantis as Florida governor ‘thankful’ for president’s help on Hurricane Ian

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 28 September 2022 16:07
Comments
Ron DeSantis says he's 'thankful' for Biden's response to Hurricane Ian

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday evening as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida.

Mr Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he and the Republican governor--who is seen as a potential challenger to Mr Biden in 2024--”for some time.”

“My team has been in constant contact with him from the very beginning,” Mr Biden said, adding that he had spoken with the mayors of Tampa Bay, St Petersburg and Clearwater. “My message has been absolutely clear: It’s we are on alert and in action to approve every request Florida has made for temporary assistance, emergency assistance and long term assistance that I’ve received.”

The two officials’ conversation comes as Hurricane Ian reaches Category 5 status as it approaches landfall on Florida’s west coast, putting roughly eight million people in its bullseye. More than 2.5 million Floridians have left to get out of the path of the hurricane, which Mr DeSantis had called “knocking on the door of a Category 5.”

Recommended

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Please enter a valid email
Please enter a valid email
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Must be at least 6 characters, include an upper and lower case character and a number
Please enter your first name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
Please enter your last name
Special characters aren’t allowed
Please enter a name between 1 and 40 characters
You must be over 18 years old to register
You must be over 18 years old to register
Opt-out-policy
You can opt-out at any time by signing in to your account to manage your preferences. Each email has a link to unsubscribe.

By clicking ‘Create my account’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Register for free to continue reading

Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism

By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists

Already have an account? sign in

By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.

Join our new commenting forum

Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies

Comments

Thank you for registering

Please refresh the page or navigate to another page on the site to be automatically logged inPlease refresh your browser to be logged in