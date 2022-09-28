Biden speaks to DeSantis as Florida governor ‘thankful’ for president’s help on Hurricane Ian
Florida Governor Ron DeSantis and President Joe Biden spoke on Tuesday evening as Floridians prepare for Hurricane Ian to make landfall in Florida.
Mr Biden told reporters on Wednesday that he and the Republican governor--who is seen as a potential challenger to Mr Biden in 2024--”for some time.”
“My team has been in constant contact with him from the very beginning,” Mr Biden said, adding that he had spoken with the mayors of Tampa Bay, St Petersburg and Clearwater. “My message has been absolutely clear: It’s we are on alert and in action to approve every request Florida has made for temporary assistance, emergency assistance and long term assistance that I’ve received.”
The two officials’ conversation comes as Hurricane Ian reaches Category 5 status as it approaches landfall on Florida’s west coast, putting roughly eight million people in its bullseye. More than 2.5 million Floridians have left to get out of the path of the hurricane, which Mr DeSantis had called “knocking on the door of a Category 5.”
