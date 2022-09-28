Hurricane Ian headed for Florida upgraded to ‘extremely dangerous’ category 4 storm

Hurricane Ian was upgraded to an "extremely dangerous" category 4 storm as it strengthened over the Gulf of Mexico while hurtling toward Florida.

Expected to make landfall on the state's shores on Wednesday (28 September), the weather system was forecast to bring storm surges, catastrophic winds, and heavy rain, with some coastal areas already inundated with floodwater.

Tornadoes have also been reported across impacted areas of the state, with damage done to trees and grounded aircraft.

FOX 5 Storm Team's Joanne Feldman outlines Ian's path, and its "multiple threats," in this footage.

