Ron DeSantis’s ‘Don’t Say Gay’ rules expanded so all school grades banned from discussing sexuality and gender

Eric Garcia
Wednesday 19 April 2023 17:49
Comments
<p>Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla</p>

Florida Gov. Ron DeSantis speaks at a news conference at the Reedy Creek Administration Building Monday, April 17, 2023, in Lake Buena Vista, Fla

(AP)

Florida’s Board of Education approved of an expansion of Governor Ron DeSantis’s “Don’t Say Gay” law that restricts instruction on sexual orientation and gender identity to all grades, The Associated Press reported.

The original law prevented lessons about sexual orientation and gender identity until the 3rd grade. But the new rules would expand the prohibition up until 12th grade as well.

The move comes as Mr DeSantis ramps up his hard-right approach on social policies ahead of an expected presidential campaign in 2024. The governor put forward the proposal last month.

