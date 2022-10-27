Ron DeSantis called out for reaction to woman who passed out at his press briefing

Sign up for the daily Inside Washington email for exclusive US coverage and analysis sent to your inbox Get our free Inside Washington email Please enter a valid email address Please enter a valid email address SIGN UP I would like to be emailed about offers, events and updates from The Independent. Read our privacy notice Thanks for signing up to the

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis’ press conference was interrupted when a woman in the crowd passed out. Other attendees rushed to her aid, and Mr DeSantis approached the group to see what happened.

The press conference was held in Fort Myers Beach and was intended to update the public on the state’s rebuilding efforts following Hurricane Ian last month.

A woman in the small crowd gathered to the side of the conference passed out, bringing the briefing to a momentary halt.

Bystanders swarmed the woman to ensure she hadn’t been injured or otherwise needed emergency medical services. Less than a minute after the woman fell, bystanders treating her called for water and said she’d be ok, which prompted Mr DeSantis to pass along the call for water and repeat that "she’s gonna be ok."

While the woman was still recovering, Mr DeSantis returned to a podium where other speakers were waiting to begin the press conference.

"And this just goes to show you the first person who came to her aid was our great governor," the woman speaking at the podium said.

Whether Mr DeSantis was the first — it is unclear if he was — or whether he helped at all is up to debate. The governor kept his distance from the gaggle surrounding the woman, and likely for the better considering he is not a healthcare professional.

Users on social media not ready to buy the official’s framing of Mr DeSantis’s supposed heroics.

“You mean asking if she’s ok makes him a hero now? Like, that’s the lowest standard of acceptable behavior. And then he continues his press conference. What a guy,” a Twitter user wrote.

“How did he come to her aid he stood there. He didn’t say can we get a medic. Please,” another commented.

It was not immediately clear what caused the woman to pass out.

Mr DeSantis has been busy ahead of the midterms battling off a gubernatorial challenger in the person of former Governor Charlie Crist.

The men traded blows in a debate on Monday.

Perhaps the most talked about moment of the debate came when Mr Crist challenged Mr DeSantis to commit to a full 4-year term if he wins. The implication Mr Crist is making is that Mr DeSantis, should he win the gubernatorial election, will vacate his position and then run for the presidency in 2024.

“If you’re running for governor, why don’t you look in the eyes of the people of the state of Florida and say to them that if you’re re-elected, you will serve a full four-year term as governor,” Mr Crist asked Mr DeSantis.

Mr DeSantis refused to answer, leading to a widely shared clip of him "freezing," according to viewers on social media.

Later reporting revealed that neither of the men had agreed to ask each other questions on stage, and that Mr DeSantis did later respond, though it was only to insult Mr Crist. He refused to commit to a full term as governor.

Mr DeSantis’s name is tossed into discussions about the potential 2024 presidential field often by politicial commentators, though he has given no verbal confirmation that he’s planning on running for anything.