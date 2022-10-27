Trump news – live: Trump announces four midterm rallies as Jan 6 committee serves him subpoena
Ex-president will campaign alongside both incumbents and newcomers whom he has already endorsed
Liz Cheney says ‘no one’ should vote for ‘election deniers’ in midterms
Donald Trump has announced four rallies for the home stretch of the midterm elections, taking him to Ohio, Pennsylvania, Florida and Iowa. He will campaign alongside various Republican candidates, but is snubbing several others – including those fighting competitive races in Arizona, Georgia and Nevada.
Meanwhile, Mr Trump’s attorneys have received the January 6 committee’s subpoena compelling the former president to appear for deposition by 14 November and turn over relevant documents.
The news comes after Mark Meadows, who served as Mr Trump’s chief of staff at the end of his presidency, failed in his latest attempt to avoid testifying to Georgia investigators looking into the former president’s efforts to pressure state officials into overturning the 2020 election.
On another legal front, the Justice Department’s inquiry into the documents hoarded by Mr Trump at Mar-a-Lago is reportedly focusing on a former White House valet, Walt Nauta, who worked closely with Mr Trump during and after his presidency – and who was apparently sometimes charged with moving documents between rooms as Mr Trump moved around the building.
Trump finally receives Jan 6 subpoena – report
Attorneys for former president Donald Trump have formally accepted service of a subpoena commanding the ex-president to provide documents and give evidence before the House January 6 select committee next month.
According to Politico, the select committee’s subpoena for the ex-president was received on Wednesday by Matthew Sarelson, an attorney for Mr Trump with the Dhillon Law Group.
The report that Mr Trump’s team has accepted the panel’s compulsory process comes just days after it was issued by the select committee’s chairman, Representative Bennie Thompson of Mississippi.
Andrew Feinberg has the story.
Trump claims people voted 28 times in 2020
Donald Trump gave an interview yesterday to Dinesh D’Souza, the longtime right-wing conspiracy merchant whose documentary 2000 Mules propagates numerous debunked claims about the supposed theft of the 2020 election. And in the course of their discussion, Mr Trump came out with an alarming figure: apparently, some people who took part in the last election voted up to 28 times in a day.
Palin: Trump has “nothing to hide” from Jan 6 panel
At a four-way debate in Alaska’s ranked-choice congressional election campaign, former governor and early Trump presidential endorser Sarah Palin was asked what she thought of the January 6 committee’s subpoena for Donald Trump’s testimony. Her response? “Subpoena away!”
In her view, Mr Trump committed no crime and has nothing to hide. Whether he will actually comply with the subpoena and testify on 14 November, however, is not yet clear.
Trump teasing 2024 run with Iowa rally
Former President Donald Trump is scheduled to return to Iowa ahead of the 8 November midterms, to headline a rally for Republican Gov. Kim Reynolds and Sen. Chuck Grassley.
The event, set for 3 November in Sioux City, the hub of Iowa’s conservative northwest, comes as Trump has continued to tease interest in a White House comeback campaign as he has campaigned around the country for Republican candidates.
Returning to Iowa, where the 2024 Republican presidential caucuses are scheduled to launch the GOP nominating sequence, would likely further stoke speculation of Trump’s future.
Meadows must testify in Georgia election meddling probe, judge rules
A judge in South Carolina ruled that former White House chief of staff Mark Meadows must testify before a grand jury in an investigation about Republican attempts to interfere in Georgia’s 2020 election, The Atlanta Journal-Constitution reported.
Circuit Court Judge Edward Miller denied Mr Meadows’s attempt to stop a petition to stop him from testifying in an investigation advised by Fulton County’s district attorney. Mr Miller said that going to Atlanta would not present an “undue hardship.”
Eric Garcia reports.
Woodward: Trump refers to himself 100 times for every time he shows concern for American people
Veteran journalist Bob Woodward, the author of three books about Donald Trump and a new audiobook of recordings of their conversations, says the former president’s narcissism was evident throughout those interviews.
Speaking on CNN on Tuesday, Mr Woodward elaborated on what he observed during his lengthy interactions with Mr Trump over his presidency.
Trump ‘could not spell Middle East’ says former donor and ally
A California billionaire and known ally of Donald Trump maintained his innocence on charges of illegal lobbying on behalf of United Arab Emirates officials while criticising the former president’s awareness on foreign affairs.
Tom Barrack, 75, stood trial at a Brooklyn federal courtroom on Monday and Tuesday, where he and his legal team are fighting off charges that he used his position as chairman of Trump’s inaugural fund to influence US foreign policy in the early days of the administration.
Johanna Chisholm has the story.
Trump Jr calls stroke victim John Fetterman ‘brain dead’ in nasty attack
Donald Trump Jr suggested that Pennsylvania Democrat candidate John Fetterman was “brain dead” after the lieutenant governor, who suffered a stroke in May, clashed with his Republican opponent in a highly anticipated debate on Tuesday.
Alisha Rahaman Sarkar has the story.
Trump says Bob Woodward had ‘no right’ to release recordings of them
Donald Trump took to Truth Social on Tuesday lunchtime to complain about veteran journalist Bob Woodward’s recent release of his recorded conversations with the former president.
Mr Trump wrote: “As he fully understands, writer Bob Woodward never got my permission to release tapes of my various interviews with him. Those tapes were allowed only for purposes of making sure that he got my quotes & statements correct for “the WRITTEN WORD,” in other words, for his, nevertheless, highly inaccurate book.”
