DeSantis’s wife launches his presidential campaign with first 2024 video: ‘America is worth the fight’

Florida governor is expected to unveil his bid for the White House at an event with Elon Musk on Wednesday

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Wednesday 24 May 2023 01:06
DeSantis launching presidential run on Twitter

Ron DeSantis’s wife Casey launched her husband’s 2024 presidential bid by posting a video of the Florida governor getting ready to go on stage in front of an American flag.

Florida’s first lady posted the video to Twitter on Tuesday night, the day before Mr DeSantis is set to formally announce his campaign in a Twitter event with Elon Musk.

“America is worth the fight... Every. Single. Time,” Ms DeSantis tweeted along with the expensively produced video.

Mr DeSantis, who is seen as the leading rival to Donald Trump for the Republican presidential nomination, will kick off his bid for the White House during a Wednesday night Twitter Spaces event with the Tesla billionaire.

The Twitter Spaces event will take place from 6pm ET and be moderated by tech entrepreneur David Sacks, who is a supporter of Mr DeSantis and a close business adviser to Mr Musk, according to NBC News.

Ms DeSantis also posted a cheeky response to reports of her husband’s imminent 2024 campaign launch.

The first lady of the Sunshine State shared a Fox News article reporting on the announcement, tweeting: “Big if true...” with a smiling face emoji.

Mr DeSantis has been widely expected to join the race for months, travelling to – unofficially – campaign in the early primary states.

The governor is set to make the announcement at 6pm ET on Wednesday when he’s also expected to file the required documents with the Federal Election Commission. He’s then set to appear on Fox News at 8pm.

