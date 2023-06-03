Jump to content

DeSantis snaps back as heckler calls him a ‘fascist’: ‘Yeah well thank you’

Woman was escorted out of campaign rally in South Carolina after confronting Florida governor

Graeme Massie
Los Angeles
Saturday 03 June 2023 01:49
Ron DeSantis snapped back at a heckler in South Carolina who branded him a “f***ing fascist” during a campaign rally.

The Florida governor was yelled at by a female protester during an event in the state as he discussed his education policies.

“The right to health care, to their kids’ health care, you’re a f***ing fascist,” the woman in the crowd in Lexington, South Carolina, yelled. “We say gay.”

After booing from the crowd, DeSantis responded, “Yeah, well, thank you.”

And he added: “We’re not going to let you impose an agenda on our kids. We’re going to stand up for our kids. We’re going to make sure to do it right.”

Mr DeSantis got a big ovation as the woman was escorted out of the event.

“Those people like that in Florida are the people we beat every single day on policy,” said Mr DeSantis.

“We do not let them win. We win all these battles. We’re not letting them indoctrinate our kids, not on our watch.”

The governor’s campaign team posted the clip on social media, telling his supporters to watch as he “roasts” an “angry leftist.”

