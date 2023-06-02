✕ Close Ron DeSantis snaps at reporter who asked why he wasn’t taking questions from the public

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis is facing mounting criticism over a sweeping new immigration law coming into effect on 1 July, which has caused the state’s Latino truck drivers to pledge to leave deliveries unmade on Thursday and migrant-owned businesses to shutter their doors in protest.

Senate Bill 1718 imposes strict new employment mandates on businesses and workers, limits access to social services for undocumented immigrants, allocates millions more tax dollars to expand Mr DeSantis’s “Unauthorized Alien Transport Program”, invalidates driver’s licences issued to undocumented people in other states and requires public hospitals to check up on a patient’s immigration status.

Guadalupe de la Cruz, director of the Florida chapter of the American Friends Service Committee, told Mother Jones: “The bill has caused a lot of panic and chaos. Many of our community members are either leaving Florida or considering it.”

The American Civil Liberties Union of Florida has likewise denounced the bill as “cruel, dangerous and overbroad”.

Meanwhile, on the 2024 campaign trail, Mr DeSantis has travelled from Iowa to New Hampshire in his tour of early-voting states. At one stop he snapped at a reporter when asked why he hadn’t taken questions from voters.