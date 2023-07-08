Former President Donald Trump has inadvertently revealed that he’s not a frequent visitor of the ice cream chain Dairy Queen.

During a stop at a Dairy Queen in Iowa, Trump appeared perplexed by requests for a Blizzard — the most famous item on the ice cream store’s menu.

“Everybody wants a Blizzard. What the hell is a Blizzard?” Trump asked while throwing his hands in the air, prompting laughter from the crowd.

The Blizzard is a soft-serve ice cream treat blended with a variety of toppings and has been a mainstay of the ice cream chain since 1985.