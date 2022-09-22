DeSantis news - live: Migrant flight funding revealed as Florida governor’s polls surge
Delaware agencies were preparing for another potential flight due to arrive on Tuesday near President Joe Biden’s beach home in Rehoboth Beach
Related video: More Migrants Arrive In D.C. As White House Slams Republican Governors
A group of 48 mostly Venezeulan migrants who the state of Florida transported in a surprise flight to Martha’s Vineyard last week have sued governor Ron DeSantis for the “fraudulent and discriminatory scheme.”
The class- action lawsuit comes as at least two law enforcement agencies are also investigating the actions of Ron DeSantis and Greg Abbott for potential illegality.
A new report has revelaed the funding for Mr DeSantis’s migrant flights. The contractor hired by the governor is a longtime GOP donor.
Meanwhile, a plane reportedly full of asylum-seekers heading from Texas to Delaware so far hasn’t materialised, even as officials there worried they’d be the latest to be surprised with Florida’s highly controversial scheme of flying migrants unannounced to liberal jurisdictions.
Governor DeSantis and his aides have defended sending migrants to Democratic-leading states and cities in protest of what they characterise as the president’s “open border” policy.
Donald Trump rages that Ron DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt was his ‘idea’
Donald Trump is privately raging at fellow Republican Ron DeSantis over the governor’s decision to authorise flights carrying roughly 50 migrants last week from the southern border to Martha’s Vineyard, Rolling Stone reported.
The magazine reported that two inside sources close to the twice-impeached president had heard him vent about the Republican governor taking the limelight off Trump and accused him of using the migrant flights to prop up his national profile ahead of a potential bid for the White House.
Read more in The Independent:
Trump rages that DeSantis’s Martha’s Vineyard stunt was his ‘idea’
The former president accused the Florida governor of stealing the limelight from his platform
More than $1m in Florida funding steered to GOP donor amid migrants controversy
A contractor owned by a Republican donor is seeing a massive windfall thanks to Ron DeSantis’s efforts to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, and to other Democratic strongholds.
New analyses of state records indicate that more than $1m in funding for the flights was given to the company as it carries out Mr DeSantis’s efforts to embarrass the Biden White House.
Read more from Alex Woodward in The Independent:
Ron DeSantis chartered migrant flights from GOP donor, report finds
An aviation company hired by the administration donated thousands of dollars to Republican causes, including the governor’s campaign and a state lawmaker central to his legislative agenda
Abbott and DeSantis promise more migrant flights
The GOP governors of Florida and Texas have shown no signs of letting up in their campaign to embarass the Biden administration by organising flights of migrants to liberal-controlled cities. The plan has been roundly criticised for supposedly deceptive practices and the overall legality of the process.
“There’s also going to be buses, and there will likely be more flights,” Mr DeSantis said on Friday. “The Legislature gave me $12 million. We’re going to spend every penny of that to make sure that we’re protecting the people of the state of Florida.”
Mr Abbott, whose “Operation Lone Star” has bused more than 10,000 migrants into liberal cities across the country, has also promised more of the same.
“Texas will continue sending migrants to sanctuary cities like Washington, DC until President Biden and Border Czar Harris step up and do their jobs to secure the border,” he said last week in a statement.
Read more from Josh Marcus:
Latest migrant flight reportedly heading to Biden’s summer home
Plane appears to be waiting in New Jersey
GOP's hard-line tactics on migrants refocus midterm debate
Ron DeSantis and other Republicans are working overtime to refocus the midterms on the issue of immigration as their party faces the unfavourable prospect of voters casting their ballots amid unprecedented criminal investigations into Donald Trump as well as the GOP’s new campaign to restrict abortion rights nationwide.
“It will be a big issue in the elections, I can tell you that,” Mr DeSantis vowed on Tuesday. “It’s already made more of an impact than anyone thought it could possibly make. But we’re going to continue to make more of an impact.”
Read more in The Independent:
GOP's hard-line tactics on migrants refocus midterm debate
The Republican governors of Florida and Texas have delivered migrants on planes and buses to Washington, D
White House preparing for DeSantis migrant flights to Delaware as state agencies ready response
The White House says it is taking over the task of coordinating with state agencies to prepare for the arrivals of groups of migrants organised by the governors of Florida and Texas after those Republicans refused to communicated with local governments or aid groups at all.
“We are coordinating closely with state officials and local service providers who are prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,” White House press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre told reporters.
Read more about the administration’s efforts from Alex Woodward:
White House preparing for DeSantis migrant flights to Delaware
Aid groups are ‘prepared to welcome these families in an orderly manner as they pursue their asylum claims,’ according to press secretary Karine Jean-Pierre
Jared Kushner: DeSantis using migrants as ‘political pawns'
Ron DeSantis’s use of state funding to transport migrants thousands of miles away from Texas all the way to Massachusetts appears to be too much for even Jared Kushner, a top adviser (and son-in-law) of former President Donald Trump.
He joined the ranks of those describing the governor’s efforts as dehumanising in an interview with Fox News.
“I personally watch what's happening, and it's very hard to see at the southern border, I also—we have to remember that these are human beings, they're people, so seeing them being used as political pawns one way or the other is very troubling to me,” he said.
Read more:
Jared Kushner condemns DeSantis’s migrant flights
The Florida governor is seen as a potential challenger to Donald Trump in 2024.
Texas congressman rips DeSantis and Abbott
Rep Joaquin Castro furiously condemned the governors of Texas and Florida this week for what he called a hypocritical stance towards left-leaning governments in Central/South America and the migrants who have fled them in recent years.
"DeSantis, Abbott etc are constantly beating up on places like Cuba and Venezuela because the leaders are so repressive and make the countries dangerous for people, and yet when people try to flee, they treat them like shit,” argued the congressman.
Jon Stewart blasts DeSantis over ‘d***ish’ migrant flights
Former Comedy Central star Jon Stewart sounded off against Ron DeSantis over the latter’s scheme to fly migrants from Texas to Massachusetts, using funding meant to help the people of Florida.
“This stunt did exactly what he wanted it to do, which is jumped his profile, made him a hero amongst those, for whom d***ishness is one of those sole characteristics that they’re looking for in their leaders,” said the liberal comedian.
Read more about his remarks from Graig Graziosi:
Jon Stewart blasts DeSantis over ‘d***ish’ migrant flights
‘This stunt did exactly what he wanted it to do, which is jumped his profile, made him a hero amongst those, for whom d***ishness is one of those sole characteristics that they’re looking for in their leaders’
Marco Rubio spreads misinformation about migrants
Florida Senator Marco Rubio is joining the list of Republicans spreading lies about migrants flown to Martha’s Vineyard as the backlash against the GOP-led effort grows.
Mr Rubio went on Fox News to claim, falsely, that the migrants suing the governor of Florida over the scheme were “not even here legally”.
But, of course, that isn’t true. The migrants in question are asylum-seekers, which is a longstanding legal method of applying for residence in the United States.
Read more at Fox News:
Greg Abbott designates drug cartels as ‘terrorist’ groups
Texas Governor Greg Abbott has signed an executive order aimed at fighting international narcotics cartels headquartered in Mexico and elsewhere in Central/South America.
The order, signed by Mr Abbott on Wednesday, officially designates such groups as “terrorist” organisations and redirects local law enforcement agencies to redouble their efforts aimed at thwarting the activities of those groups in Texas.
In actuality, the order will have little effect on how law enforcement treats such investigations.
Read more of his order here:
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Register for free to continue reading
Registration is a free and easy way to support our truly independent journalism
By registering, you will also enjoy limited access to Premium articles, exclusive newsletters, commenting, and virtual events with our leading journalists
Already have an account? sign in
By clicking ‘Register’ you confirm that your data has been entered correctly and you have read and agree to our Terms of use, Cookie policy and Privacy notice.
This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy policy and Terms of service apply.
Join our new commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies