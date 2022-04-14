DeSantis signs 15-week abortion ban into law in Florida

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis signed a near total ban on abortion into law on Thursday.

The ban prohibits abortions anytime after the first 15 weeks of a pregnancy. Pregnancies will still be forced to continue even in the case of rape, incest, or human trafficking. An exception to the law is carved out when a mother’s life is in danger from the pregnancy or when carrying out the pregnancy could cause serious injury.

“We are here today to defend those that can’t defend themselves,” he said. “It is the most significant protection for life that’s been enacted in this state in a generation.”

Mr DeSantis was praised by conservatives at the rally for being the “most pro-life governor in the country.”

Republican Florida state Representative Randy Fine commended the governor, acknowledging - and accepting - that the law strips women of some of their rights.

“Being a parent even when you want your child is fundamentally a sacrifice. But it is a privilege. It is a gift that God has given us all. It is the highest gift that he can give us,” he said. “You’ve got two sets of rights that are fundamentally in conflict. You’ve got the right of a woman to do what she wants with her body. And you have the right of a baby to exist. And both of these rights cannot exist at the same time.”

Democrats and abortion advocates were predictably critical of the move.

“This is an attempt to control our bodies and what this really does is allow those with the privilege and those with the access to seek their care outside of the state of Florida,” Kait Thomson, director of government relations with Planned Parenthood, said in a statement.

A group of Florida doctors immediately condemned the governor’s actions, calling the law “reckless” and “inappropriate.”

“Protecting and expanding abortion access is critical to promoting healthy lives and families, and that’s why, as physicians, we’re dismayed that Florida’s politicians are recklessly and inappropriately meddling in medicine. Decisions around abortion should be made between people who can get pregnant and their doctors, not politicians with zero experience in health care. The fact is that abortions are a common and critical part of health care that our patients should have the option of pursuing for whatever reason, free of political coercion,” Dr Robyn Shickler, an OBGYN and abortion provider in Tampa, said in a statement.

Another doctor, Dr. Kelly Thibert, said the bill will accomplish little but put many more women at risk.

“There is no medical reason to ban abortions after 15 weeks; there are only potential harms. Physicians know that forcing a person to carry a pregnancy to term can cause physical or mental health issues, or force them to remain with a violent partner,” she said. “Physicians see the difficulties patients face when they are forced to travel hundreds of miles, paying high travel costs, finding child care, and losing wages or a job, just to get an abortion, a safe and necessary medical procedure. For individuals who simply don’t want to be pregnant, or for whom it is dangerous to be pregnant, our job as physicians is to help them get the treatment they need and deserve.”