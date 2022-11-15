Jump to content

DeSantis swipes at Trump before 2024 announcement: ‘Check out the scoreboard from Tuesday night’

Eric Garcia
Tuesday 15 November 2022 18:16
Comments
(Getty Images)

Florida Governor Ron DeSantis took a swipe at former president Donald Trump on Tuesday before Mr Trump is set to announce his third run for president.

The Florida governor overwhelmingly beat former congressman Charlie Crist by almost 20 points last Tuesday. The overwhelming victory, along with his hardline conservative policies, has led to Republicans floating him as a 2024 presidential candidate.

At the same time, many Republican candidates that Mr Trump endorsed--such as Dr Oz in Pennsylvania’s Senate race, Tim Michels in Wisconsin’s governor’s race and Kari Lake in Arizona’s governor’s race--lost their races.

“All that’s just noise. What really matters is, are you leading,” Mr DeSantis said. “I would just tell people to go check out the scoreboard from last Tuesday night.”

Mr Trump had endorsed Mr DeSantis in his 2018 primary for governor, which led to him narrowly winning his general election. Since then, Mr DeSantis became a conservative superstar during the Covid-19 pandemic when he mostly kept the state open despite public health recommendations.

