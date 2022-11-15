Trump news - live: Trump to make ‘historic’ 2024 announcement as he ignores Jan 6 deposition deadline
Donald Trump defies Jan 6 committee subpoena
Lara Trump says it would be ‘nicer’ for Ron DeSantis to stay out of 2024 presidential election
Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.
“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.
He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.
It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear for the deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating January 6 attack on the Capitol, the panel said.
Mr Trump defied a subpoena issued by the panel in October, chair Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, and co-chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, said in a joint statement.
A trio of longtime Republican operatives are expected to lead his 2024 campaign, the Washington Post reported citing five people familiar with the decision.
Lara Trump issues dark warning to DeSantis
Lara Trump issued a dark warning to Florida Republican Governor Ron DeSantis saying it would be “nicer” for him to stay out of the 2024 race for the GOP presidential nomination.
The daughter-in-law of former President Donald Trump appeared on Sky News Australia to boost his prospective candidacy that’s expected to be announced on Tuesday.
The announcement appears to be set to go ahead despite Mr Trump being urged by allies to delay his campaign start until after the Georgia Senate runoff on 6 December.
Gustaf Kilander has the story.
Pence says Trump ‘decided to be part of the problem’ on January 6
Former vice president Mike Pence said Donald Trump’s actions during the January 6 attack on the Capitol “endangered” him, his family, and “everyone” who was present at the building when a riotous mob of Mr Trump’s supporters stormed it in hopes of preventing certification of the 2020 election results.
In an interview with ABC News to mark the release of his book, So Help Me God, Mr Pence slammed Mr Trump’s rhetoric that day. Mr Trump’s remarks included a tweet accusing Mr Pence of lacking the “courage” to illegally hijack the quadrennial joint session of Congress he was presiding over when rioters attacked.
“The president’s words were reckless. It was clear he decided to be part of the problem,” he said.
Andrew Feinberg reports.
All the investigations facing Donald Trump
Donald Trump is under several congressional, civil and criminal investigations, which range from his business interests and allegations of tax fraud to his efforts to undermine the 2020 presidential election and fuel violence at the US Capitol.
The former president, his family business, real estate interests and political allies are under scrutiny from federal investigators, state attorneys and members of Congress.
Here is a partial list of the key probes involving Mr Trump and where they currently stand.
No criminal charges planned against Giuliani over Ukraine ties
Federal prosecutors investigating Rudy Giuliani’s work in Ukraine say they do not plan to criminally charge him.
In a letter to a judge on Monday, prosecutors in New York said they do not plan to bring charges against the former mayor and adviser to former president Donald Trump over his interactions with Ukrainian figures.
How to watch Trump’s 2024 announcement on Tuesday
Donald Trump is expected to make a 2024 presidential campaign announcement on Tuesday.
After repeatedly hinting that he would make a third bid for the presidency as he campaigned for Republican candidates — many of whom performed underwhelmingly on the midterms — Mr Trump confirmed on Thursday that he would be holding a “special announcement” at Mar-a-Lago.
Here’s how to watch:
What is Trump announcing on Tuesday?
Ignoring growing GOP concerns that an early presidential bid could backfire, Donald Trump said he will make a “special announcement” on Tuesday.
What can we expect?
DoJ slams Trump’s ‘meritless’ claim that records seized from Mar-a-Lago are ‘personal’
Prosecutors with the Justice Department’s national security division aggressively pushed back on former president Donald Trump’s claim that non-classified White House records seized during the 8 August search of his Palm Beach, Florida home had been designated “personal” records by virtue of their removal from the White House.
The new salvo was made in a filing before the New York judge charged with determining whether any of the documents are protected by legal privileges.
Andrew Feinberg has the details.
Club for Growth polling memo has DeSantis beating Trump in key matchups
Politico reports that a polling memo from the conservative Club for Growth has Florida Governor Ron DeSantis ahead of former President Donald Trump by double-digits in key states that decide who would be the party’s nominee for the 2024 election.
In the Iowa Caucus Mr DeSantis bests Mr Trump by 11 points (48 per cent to 37 per cent); in New Hampshire by 15 points (52 per cent to 37 per cent); in Florida by 26 points (56 per cent to 30 per cent); and in Georgia by 20 points (55 per cent to 35 per cent).
The remainder surveyed in each state said they were undecided if it came to a one-on-one matchup. The poll was conducted between 11-13 November.
“Republicans need to be united behind a strong candidate and a platform that shows voters real solutions to beat Biden and the Democrats in 2024,” Club for Growth president David McIntosh said in a statement. “Our polling shows that Republican primary voters recognise Trump’s insults against Republicans as hollow and counterproductive, and it’s taking a significant toll on his support.”
Trump blows deadline for deposition with Jan 6 committee
Former president Donald Trump has failed to honour a House January 6 committee subpoena compelling him to give evidence in a deposition by 10am ET on 14 November.
The select committee had issued a subpoena to the ex-president on 22 October commanding him to produce documents by 4 November and appear to give evidence 10 days later. The deadline for document production was later extended at the request of Mr Trump’s attorneys, but Mr Trump has since filed a lawsuit against the committee seeking to block enforcement of the subpoena.
Andrew Feinberg has the latest from Washington, DC.
Once again, Trump berates American Jews for not supporting GOP
Former President Donald Trump blasted American Jews for failing to vote for Republicans in sufficient numbers after he accepted the Theodor Herzl Medallion from the Zionist Organization of America, at the right-wing group’s annual gala on Sunday, Haaretz reports.
“You do have people in this country that happen to be Jewish that are not doing the right thing for Israel – too many,” Mr Trump said, echoing a post on Truth Social he made in October that was heavily criticised by the American-Jewish community.
“The Democrats get 75 per cent of the [Jewish] vote, which is hard to believe. We can’t let that continue,” he continued.
The former president added that “all of the horrible things that have taken place with Biden and Barack Hussein Obama ... and then it’s 75 per cent of the vote.”
He then turned to ZOA President Morton Klein in mock confusion, and said: “What the hell is going on here, Mort?”
