Donald Trump has labelled Tuesday as the “most important day in the history” of the US as the former president is expected to announce his much-anticipated 2024 presidential run.

“Hopefully, tomorrow will turn out to be one of the most important days in the history of our Country!” Mr Trump wrote on Truth Social yesterday.

He is expected to make the announcement at 9pm EST today from his private Mar-a-Lago Club in Palm Beach, looking to move ahead from disappointing midterm defeats amid signs that his grip on the Republican Party is waning.

It comes as the twice-impeached president did not appear for the deposition testimony before the congressional committee investigating January 6 attack on the Capitol, the panel said.

Mr Trump defied a subpoena issued by the panel in October, chair Bennie Thompson, a Democrat, and co-chair Liz Cheney, a Republican, said in a joint statement.

A trio of longtime Republican operatives are expected to lead his 2024 campaign, the Washington Post reported citing five people familiar with the decision.