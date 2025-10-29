Your support helps us to tell the story Read more Support Now From reproductive rights to climate change to Big Tech, The Independent is on the ground when the story is developing. Whether it's investigating the financials of Elon Musk's pro-Trump PAC or producing our latest documentary, 'The A Word', which shines a light on the American women fighting for reproductive rights, we know how important it is to parse out the facts from the messaging. At such a critical moment in US history, we need reporters on the ground. Your donation allows us to keep sending journalists to speak to both sides of the story. The Independent is trusted by Americans across the entire political spectrum. And unlike many other quality news outlets, we choose not to lock Americans out of our reporting and analysis with paywalls. We believe quality journalism should be available to everyone, paid for by those who can afford it. Your support makes all the difference. Read more

The Department of Homeland Security has been posting “misleading” videos on social media from years ago to push its deportation narrative and to justify federal law enforcement in Democrat-run cities, a new report finds.

Under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the agency has been prolific on social media, posting hundreds of videos of raids and operations across the country.

But at least six of the viral videos posted in the last three months have been misleading and claim to be depicting events in cities targeted by President Donald Trump, when in reality, they were filmed in completely different states, the Washington Post reports.

Other videos purporting to show the American public recent events were from incidents that happened in 2019, the outlet first reported.

A former DHS official who has worked under both Democratic and Republican administrations on intelligence and federal law enforcement matters said that Trump's team risks eroding trust with the American public.

open image in gallery Under Homeland Security Secretary Kristi Noem, the department has been prolific on social media, posting hundreds of videos of raids and operations across the country ( Getty Images )

“If people come to believe that what you’re saying is inaccurate or not based on an objective evaluation of a threat or emergency situation, they’re not going to pay attention or listen to you,” John Cohen told the Post. “The goal of a law enforcement organization should be to de-escalate. And the way you de-escalate is by providing accurate information.”

Cohen, now at the nonprofit Center for Internet Security, said that during his time at the department, officials would always ensure they were putting out information that was “absolutely accurate.”

A video posted by the DHS X account on Oct.5 titled “RECAPTURE OUR NATIONAL IDENTITY!” contained a number of inaccuracies.

open image in gallery A clip included in a DHS video posted on Oct.5, labelled as ‘New York,’ described criminals ‘who flooded our communities and decimated our way of life.’ ( Defense Visual Information Distribution Service/DH )

open image in gallery The footage was actually taken from a 2019 operation under the first Trump administration that took place thousands of miles away in international waters in the Pacific Ocean ( Defense Visual Information Distribution Service )

The video was presented by DHS deputy assistant secretary Micah Bock in the style of a news report and included a border crossing clip to show how under past administrations, “our borders were open to illegal criminals.”

But the clip of agents at the Arizona-Mexico border was from 2019 footage, under the first Trump administration.

Another clip purporting to show drug smugglers in New York who have “flooded our communities and decimated our way of life” was taken from a 2019 operation thousands of miles away in international waters in the Pacific Ocean.

In another example, the department claimed victory in August for its federal takeover of Washington, D.C. with a video montage showing agents in the “battle for the soul of our nation.”

open image in gallery Another clip used in the Oct.5 DHS social media video described how under past administrations, ‘our borders were open to illegal criminals’ ( Defense Visual Information Distribution Service/DHS )

open image in gallery The border crossing clip was from taken from 2019, also during the first Trump administration, and showed agents escorting a woman and her child back to the border ( Defense Visual Information Distribution Service )

However, several clips used in the department’s video were taken from events that took place months earlier in Los Angeles and Florida’s West Palm Beach, according to the Post.

DHS spokeswoman Tricia McLaughlin told the outlet the videos were a small percentage of the hundreds the agency has posted this year.

“Violence and rioting against law enforcement is unacceptable regardless of where it occurs,” she added.

The Independent has contacted DHS for further comment.

open image in gallery The White House also shared a video on Oct.8 about ‘Chicago in chaos,’ with a voiceover from Trump where he called the Illinois city a ‘mess’ ( @TheWhiteHouse/Defense Visual Information Distribution Service )

open image in gallery This clip was not from Chicago, but taken from an August 2024 operation in Texas during the Biden administration ( Defense Visual Information Distribution Service )

The White House X account also shared a video on Oct.8 about “Chicago in chaos,” featuring a voiceover from Trump where he called the Illinois city a “mess.”

Trump shared the video to his Truth Social account, however people noticed one big giveaway – palm trees are not a frequent sighting in Chicago. Months-old clips in the Trump-endorsed video were taken from Florida, Texas, South Carolina and California.

One clip in the Chicago video was even taken under the Biden administration from an operation in Texas in August, 2024.

“What we are witnessing is the collapse of government accountability through communication based on facts,” Eddie Perez, a former director for civic integrity at Twitter, now X, told the Post.

“They’re not trying to communicate actions and outcomes. They’re acting like filmmakers, trying to make people laugh, to make them feel scared, to inspire certain emotions regardless of the truth.”