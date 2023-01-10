Trump announces death of conservative commentator ‘Diamond’ Lynnette Hardaway of Diamond and Silk
Diamond Lynnette Hardaway passes away on Monday night
Namita Singh
Tuesday 10 January 2023 03:37 Comments
Former president Donald Trump mourned the death of one-half of his ardent supporting duo of “Diamond and Silk”, as Diamond Lynnette Hardaway passed away on Monday night.
More follows
Join our commenting forum
Join thought-provoking conversations, follow other Independent readers and see their replies